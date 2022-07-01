Toronto Is Closing Down Some Streets For Canada Day Weekend & Avoid These Spots
Traffic? On a long weekend?
Anyone who thought they'd escaped the traffic to the cottage by deciding to stay in the city might want to brace themselves because some road closures are hitting Toronto this Canada Day long weekend.
In a news release posted on Thursday, the City of Toronto announced that there will be some road closures and restrictions in order to make way for all of the weekend celebrations that are happening throughout the 6ix.
For the Canada Day celebrations at Mel Lastman Square, Yonge Street will be closed between North York Boulevard and Park Home Avenue from noon until midnight today — although the southbound Yonge Street curb lane that runs along Mel Lastman Square is already closed and won't reopen until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Across the street, Hillcrest Avenue is also closed for about 30 metres to the east of Yonge Street until midnight.
Meanwhile, to make way for East York's Canada Day Parade, Cosburn Avenue from Greenwood to Woodbine and Woodbine between Cosburn and Trenton avenues will be closed until 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
But the road closures aren't over after Canada Day. Drivers will have to watch out for other road closures throughout the weekend as ActiveTO hits the streets on Saturday and Sunday.
From 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday, drivers will need to avoid Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square and River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street. High Park will also have its streets closed to vehicle traffic to leave more space for pedestrians and cyclists.
There will also be a ton of construction happening across the 6ix, so anyone who needs to drive around this weekend might want to head to the City's website first to avoid these spots.
On top of all of the roads that will be closed off, the TTC is also going to have some subway closures on Line 2 this weekend from Jane to Ossington. So, you might want to plan ahead before you set off for any of your long weekend plans!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.