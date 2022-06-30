NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto's Canada Day Long Weekend Will Bring So Many TTC Subway Closures & It's Hectic AF

Plan your route ahead of time.

Toronto Staff Writer
CN Tower and fireworks. Right: TTC Subway.

Canada Day is around the corner, and if you're planning on taking the TTC to get to all your long weekend festivities, you may need to think ahead.

The TTC released a service alert warning travellers that Line 2 from Jane to Ossington will be shut down for track service from July 2 to July 3, 2022.

This means eight subway stations along Line 2, including Jane, Runnymede, High Park, Keele, Dundas West, Lansdowne, Dufferin and Ossington, will have no service.

Shuttle buses will run, though, so if you're stuck in a pinch, you will have some form of transportation to get you where you need to go.

Following the long weekend, delays will continue on Line 2 from Jane to Ossington, with service shutting down early at 11 p.m. from July 4 to July 6, 2022.

This means that any night owls looking to save money on ordering a costly Uber will have to deal with shuttle buses in place of the subway or find another mode of transportation.

However, regardless of closures from July 2 to July 6, all of the stations will stay open "for people to load their PRESTO card or purchase PRESTO Tickets and connect to surface routes," according to the TTC.

Although not all of the stations' automatic entrances will be open.

High Park Station won't be accessible from "Parkview Gardens and Clendenan Avenue" and south at "Bloor Street West and Parkview Gardens."

Keele Station's automatic Indian Grove entrances, Lansdowne Station's Emerson Avenue entrance on Bloor Street West, and Dufferin Station's entrance at Russett Avenue on Bloor Street West on the east and the west side will all be closed.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

