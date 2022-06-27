NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto's Canada Day Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & It Could Be A Sweaty Stormy Mess

Your outdoor plans could be a bust.

Toronto Staff Writer
A storm over Toronto. Right: A Toronto Canada Day celebration.

Beth Baisch | Dreamstime, 松林 Ｌ | flickr

Anyone planning on celebrating Canada Day in the 6ix this year will need a low-key backup, thanks to Toronto's weather forecast looking all kinds of problematic.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), parts of Ontario will see temperatures dip below seasonable this week, providing a welcomed cool-off from this weekend's intense heat wave.

However, the widespread cold front could clash with a pattern of summer heat in the south, creating an active storm boundary across the Great Lakes.

As for how sweaty you should plan on being, Toronto's daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees with high humidity levels, ensuring things will get real sticky.

The unsettled conditions will create a risk for isolated thunderstorms to develop through Ontario on Canada Day.

"Canada Day festivities may be interrupted by Mother Nature's natural fireworks – thunderstorms," TWN reports. "A sharp divide in the active atmosphere will drive a stormy boundary on Friday, while a good chunk of the country will see May-like temperatures."

Experts are uncertain how far the thunderstorm activity will reach, warning residents to regularly check their local weather forecast throughout the week, as things could shift towards the positive.

Don't worry about abandoning your plans to catch some dazzling fireworks just yet.

As for what could be in the story for the rest of the summer, Ontario's seasonal forecast is predicting a back and forth battle of sweltering heat waves and cold fronts.

So, residents will have plenty of time to enjoy summer activities in the city, but you should be prepared for a few of your parades to be rained on.

