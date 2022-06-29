8 Quintessentially Canadian Things To Eat, See & Do To Celebrate Canada Day This Year
Grab a Double Double from Timmies and don't forget to say you're sorry! 🇨🇦
Canada Day is July 1, and there are so many ways to celebrate the country on the holiday and all month long.
Whether you want to explore Canada's breathtaking nature, eat some iconic Canadian food, or celebrate at one of the True North's famous attractions, these activities will have you feeling super patriotic.
Nearly all of these activities are also free, meaning you can celebrate Canada without having to dish out tons of money.
Here are eight super-Canadian things to do to celebrate the country this Canada Day.
Eat some poutine
Does anyone do poutine better than Canucks?
Although there might be some debate as to which province has the best version of the dish, poutine made with fries, cheese curds and gravy is a classic Canadian meal, and when better to enjoy it than on Canada Day?
You could even try modifying the recipe, making it the Newfoundland way, which features a twist on the classic iteration, or recreating NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's Punjabi poutine.
Visit Niagara Falls
Are you really Canadian if you haven't been to Niagara Falls? The stunning natural wonder is a top-rated tourist attraction that every Canuck should probably visit at least once in their lifetime.
Niagara Falls is also home to some truly Candian activities, like the country's only indoor maple sugar bush experience. There'll even be a fireworks show on July 1!
Eat a classic Canadian treat
Dessert likely doesn't get any more Canadian than this. BeaverTails began in Ottawa in the late 1970s and has gone on to become an iconic Canadian treat available across the country and a favoured street-food item.
You can pick one up at the Toronto Zoo, in Canada's Wonderland, at La Ronde and on what feels like every corner of Canada.
Explore Canada's beauty with a hike
Canada is known for its incredible landscapes and nature, and what better way to experience it than with a hike? The country's trails will take you through lush forests to hidden waterfalls and amazing views.
You even could try one of the best hiking trails in the country, like southern Ontario's Bruce Trail, or the Plain of Six Glaciers trail in Alberta.
Catch Canada Day celebrations near Parliament Hill
Seeing fireworks at Parliament Hill is a classic way to celebrate Canada Day. This year, however, the celebration will move to a new site.
Festivities will take place at Lebreton Flats Park in Ottawa and the Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau, with tons of free activities, performances and an epic fireworks show!
Grab a Double Double from Timmies
How can you have a list of Canadian activities and not mention Tim Hortons? Can you even call yourself a Canuck if you haven't had Tims coffee?
While some might say that Canada's love for Timmies is just a stereotype, the chain was actually determined to be the most trusted brand in the country, thanks, in part, to the number of locations in Canada and the always fun Roll Up To Win game.
Spend a day at Canada's Wonderland
Canada's premier amusement park, Wonderland features over 200 attractions, including the country's largest rollercoaster. If you don't know where to begin at the park though, Narcity readers recently shared their top picks for what you should do.
You can even celebrate Canada Day at the park this year, with live music, street performers and, of course, a fireworks show.
Visit a national park (for free!)
It's always nice to visit one of Canada's scenic national parks, but for one day only, you can do it for free!
To celebrate Canada Day, admission will be free at all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas on July 1.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.