8 Glowing Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Admire Magical Christmas Lights This Season
Drive-thru light shows and streets filled with displays.
It's easy to add more sparkle to your holiday season in Ottawa with so many places to go and admire magical Christmas lights.
From free light projections and neighbourhood streets full of displays to glowing historic villages and walkable holiday trails, here are eight places around Ottawa where you can enjoy festive lights.
Winter Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: Select dates December 8, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can watch a magical light projection matched to a musical soundtrack on the face of Parliament Hill. In addition to this show that features Canada's vast landscapes, there is a pathway of lights that you can follow through the capital region with illuminated locations such as the National War Memorial and Confederation Park.
Magic of Lights
Price: $18+ per vehicle
When: November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Wesley Clover Parks, 401 Corkstown Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sparkling drive-through experience is back and you can admire almost one million lights and glowing displays including a new Barbie holiday set. There is a new walkable pit stop area where you can enjoy photo ops, walk through a light tunnel and eat a sweet BeaverTail.
River of Lights
Price: Free ($8 for train tickets)
When: November 26, 2022, to January 2, 2023
Address: Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to walk, drive or take a new train ride along an island holiday trail full of dancing lights. You can sip hot chocolate as you enjoy the show and festive tunes.
Illumi
Price: $21.75+ general admission
When: Until January 8, 2023
Address: 2805 Bd. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This fantasy world of lights has immersive displays and moving projections with 25 million lights. You can choose to walk the 3-kilometre trail or admire it from the comfort of your car. New displays include a sparkling hot air balloon and other flight-themed lights such as a helicopter.
Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 8, 2023
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's pedestrian street will be filled with festive displays and sparkling lights. You'll wander under twinkly archways, by stacks of stars, through a giant ornament and more.
Alight at Night
Price: $15 general admission
When: Select dates from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're walking through a Christmas card in this historic village covered in magical lights. You can watch musical light shows, visit Santa, sip spiked hot chocolate and enjoy a full turkey meal.
Taffy Lane
Price: Free
When: Through the month of December 2022
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This suburban street in Ottawa's East end comes alive with twinkly lights and giant holiday displays each December. From huge snowmen to rows of candy canes, the street is lined with holiday cheer. It's best to visit early in the month and on weekdays as it can become quite busy closer to Christmas.
Holiday Light Festival
Price: $20+ admission
When: Select dates December 1 to 23, 2022
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Holiday Light Festival is a new walk-through light show where displays seem to come to life and dance to holiday music. You'll be able to wander Saunders Farm, take festive photos, sip the night away in the cider house and warm up with treats by a bonfire.
