7 Christmas Activities To Do Around Ottawa That Will Make Your December Very Merry
Christmas pop ups and a silent disco.
The Christmas season is in full swing and there are a ton of holiday events around Ottawa to enjoy when you're not decking the halls.
Whether you want to be a tipsy elf at a Christmas pop-up bar, decorate an ornament at a holiday market or enjoy a twinkly light walking tour, there is something festive for everyone this season.
Here are seven Christmas activities around Ottawa to enjoy this month.
Dance under twinkly lights at a silent disco
Price: Free (first come first served)
When: December 10, 2022
Address: Ottawa Christmas Market, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There won't be a sound but creatures will surely be stirring at the Ottawa Christmas Market's Silent Disco. The first 200 people will receive a headset and can jam to different tunes under the sparkling lights of the market.
There are a number of other events and performances happening at the festive market including Breakfast With Santa.
Have your photo taken with Spooky Santa
Price: $30 to $44 for photo packages
When: December 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: Carlingwood Shopping Centre, 2121 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have your own nightmare before Christmas and have your photo taken with Jack Skellington dressed as Santa at Carlingwood Shopping Centre. You don't need to get spooky if you don't want to because Santa Claus will be at the mall for photos as well.
You can visit the shopping centre on December 9 to 11 and 16 to 18 for a holiday market that will feature Ottawa businesses.
Sip festive drinks in a pop up bar
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
When: Select dates until January 1, 2023
Address: Fairmont Château Laurier, 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elf's Pub is a new Christmas bar at the Fairmont Château Laurier and you can sip boozy drinks while surrounded by holiday decorations.
Explore on a holiday lights walking tour
Price: Free
When: December 10, 2022
Address: Terry Fox Statue, 90 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Winter Lights Across Canada event lights up the capital on select dates from December 8 to January 8 and this walking tour will guide you around the magic. The 90-minute tour leads you to attractions around Ottawa lit up with festive lights as you learn some colourful history of the city.
Cut down a tree at a Christmas village
Price: $10 admission or free with tree purchase
When: Open as of November 19, 2022, for the season
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ian's Christmas Adventure Park is much more than a tree farm. While you can cut down your own tree, you can enjoy many other activities too. You can walk the glowing Candy Cane Lane, enjoy an outdoor movie night, slide down a snowy hill, skate on a pond and more.
Join a market workshop
Price: Free
When: December 17, 2022
Address: Glebe Community Centre, 175 Third Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Square Lemon Ottawa is hosting a Ho Ho Ho Holiday Market and you'll be able to browse gifts from 40 local vendors. You can decorate a laser-cut holiday ornament for your Christmas tree at the festive workshop.
Watch a candlelit concert of holiday tunes
Price: $30+ per ticket
When: December 21 and 30, 2022
Address: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a melody of Christmas music played by a string quartet while surrounded by a glow of flickering candles at the Candlelight: Holiday Special concert. Some tunes you can look forward to hearing are The Nutcracker and Deck the Halls.
