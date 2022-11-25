This Ontario Christmas Trail Leads Around A Twinkly Island & Has New Holiday Train Rides
You can walk, drive or ride along this waterfront trail.
You can wander along a lively holiday trail in Ontario covered in twinkly lights and it doesn't need to cost you a dime.
The River of Lights on Blockhouse Island in Brockville is a waterfront display of Christmas lights and you can enjoy the scenery on foot, from the comfort of your car or on a new holiday train.
The magical event kicks off on November 26 with the Santa Claus Parade and runs nightly until January 2. Vehicle access will be restricted from the island on this first date only until 7:30 p.m. when the parade wraps up.
The sparkling lights turn on from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. each evening with the full sound and light show taking place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Holiday tunes are synced to the light displays and you can admire a scene of dancing Christmas trees.
The Aquatarium Holiday Express is taking passengers on a festive tour for the first time this year. The train will loop around from the Water Street parking lot through the show of dancing lights on select evenings during the event. Train tickets are $8 per person, but if you choose to walk or drive by the lights there is no charge.
Fresh hot chocolate and cookies will be available for sale at the Blockhouse Island entrance where train tickets are sold. You can also grab a hot drink from a nearby restaurant like Cosies Tea Room or Richard's Coffeehouse.
River of Lights
Price: Free, $8 for train tickets
When: November 26, 2022, to January 2, 2023
Address: Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire a scene of dancing Christmas lights reflecting off of the water and hop on a new holiday train that guides you along the trail.
