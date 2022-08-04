8 Mind-Blowing Exhibitions In Ottawa To See Right Now If You Love To Geek Out
Learn about science, space travel, agriculture and more.
There are certain things that get all the attention on a visit to Ottawa, like the Rideau Canal or Parliament Hill. But, if you love to indulge your curiosity (and escape the summer heat), there are three Ottawa museums you need to visit.
First up is the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Open Thursday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission prices range from $11 for youth to $41 for a family of six.
Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum has a working farm full of cute animals, with admission ranging from $8 for youth to $37.50 for a family of six.
Curious about how things work? The Canada Science and Technology Museum is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Entry costs between $12 for youth and $47 for a family of six.
If you visit between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., are a museum member, Canadian military personnel or a veteran, or part of an Indigenous community, you can enter for free.
To guarantee you have time to visit them all, check out Ottawa Tourism’s "3rd Night On Us" promotion. You can get your third night's stay in the capital city for free when you book with a participating hotel by October 10.
If you're not sure where to start, take the quiz below to get some inspiration.
Want to know more about what’s on? Here are eight must-see exhibitions you can visit right now.
Crazy Kitchen +
Address: 1867 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Canada Science and Technology Museum, this exhibition will have your brain running in circles with its optical illusions and interactive perception experiences.
It's a great spot for a photo op if you want to trick your friends into thinking you've mastered the art of walking on the ceiling.Website
Canola! Seeds Of Innovation
Address: 901 Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's the secret ingredient that helps your favourite foods taste so good, but did you know how Canadian canola oil is? It’s even in the name — "canola" is an acronym for “Canadian oil, low acid.”
This exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum shares the origin story of this popular vegetable oil and how it grew into the essential crop it is today.
Life In Orbit: The International Space Station
Address: 11 Aviation Pwky., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's amazing to think that people are able to live in space aboard the International Space Station. In fact, you can easily find out how many people are in space right now. (At the time of writing, there were 10.)
At this Canada Aviation and Space Museum exhibit, you can see what goes into making it all possible — including how astronauts manage to use the washroom in space.
Hidden Worlds
Address: 1867 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From microscopic communities to the deepest parts of the ocean, there's so much of life beyond what you can easily see and touch.
This exhibition at the Canada Science and Technology Museum gives you a chance to see into the magical worlds that you co-exist with every day and learn about the innovations that make it possible.Website
Discovery Park
Address: 901 Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This outdoor exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is where you can learn about everything from how bees prevent fungal diseases to how farmers keep cows hydrated (it's actually really fascinating).
The agricultural world is a hot spot for innovation, which means this exhibition is always evolving.Website
Eyes On The Skies: Managing Air Traffic In Canada
Address: 11 Aviation Pwky., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You’ll never travel the same again once this exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum gets you thinking about how impressive air traffic management really is.
You can learn about the people and technologies that keep things running safely and smoothly, including radar and how the phonetic alphabet was invented. Romeo-Alpha-Delta!
Sound By Design
Address: 1867 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you can’t imagine life without your trusty earbuds, this exhibition at the Canada Science and Technology Museum will open your eyes (and ears) to the evolving technologies that go into making them possible.
After you’ve absorbed audio history, enter the Quiet Cube to hear how eerily silent it is when there’s absolutely no echo.
Main Exhibition Hall
Address: 11 Aviation Pwky., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The big airy hall in the Canada Aviation and Space Museum is full of historical aircraft and the fascinating stories behind them.
As well as full-size planes from the early days of flight to the Jet Age, the main exhibition hall also has interactive installations to check out.
Whether you have a couple of kiddos to entertain or want to nurture your own curiosity, there's something for everyone to enjoy at one of these three Ottawa museums.
And remember, if you stay in the city for three nights or more, you can get a free night courtesy of Ottawa Tourism.
To learn more about what’s on at the Ingenium museums in Ottawa, visit their website.