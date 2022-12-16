Ottawa's New Quick Pick Overstock Store Is Opening Soon & You Can Find So Many Cheap Items
It's the store's fourth location in the capital region.
The overstock store, Quick Pick, first opened in Ottawa in December 2021 and now it's about to open its fourth location on December 24, 2022.
If you're looking to save money, or you simply love a great deal, this liquidation centre in Ottawa sells overstock and returned items from online and wholesale retailers. There are currently stores in Nepean, Richmond and Gatineau and you'll be able to find the newest location at 2851 Dumaurier Avenue in the Bayshore area.
Each day of the week has a single price set for everything you find with prices ranging between $25.99 and $0.99, depending on the day and location. The concept will be the same at this new spot and it will follow the pricing schedule of the Gatineau location.
Exterior of new Quick Pick store location in Ottawa's Bayshore neighbourhood.Courtesy of Quick Pick
You'll be able to shop for newly-added stock on Saturdays, also considered the first "prime day", and everything will cost $25.99. According to Quick Pick, prime days are, "the best days for the best selection, which are the three consecutive days after the re-stocking day. Products are brand new, unopened and checked from others, [and there is] more valuable stock than on cheaper days."
Prime days differ per location and at the Richmond and Nepean spots, the best day to shop new stock is on Friday as opposed to Saturday. The set pricing drops down throughout the week and the cheapest days at the new Bayshore location will be Thursday and Friday.
Some weeks the stores also offer special surprises and soon you'll be able to get a Mystery Box. Mystery Boxes are offered from time to time and you can pay a set price for a surprise box of items that are guaranteed to be worth more than you paid. You can stop by any location to order one and if there's any left in stock you might be able to pick one up right away. The boxes will be available by December 17, 2022, and they start at $150 each.
The store also hides "eggs" in the bins on prime days. Each egg contains a piece of paper with a valuable item written on it, and whoever finds it will have the chance to purchase the item before anyone else. Usually, around five eggs are hidden per prime day and they usually hold expensive items like phones, laptops or Airpods.
The Bayshore overstock store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Saturday to Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday. All of the stores close early on the day that a restock takes place.
