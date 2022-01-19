Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ottawa's New Overstock Store Is Opening A Second Location With Everything $25 Or Less

Prices get as low as $1.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Ottawa's New Overstock Store Is Opening A Second Location With Everything $25 Or Less
@quickpickottawa | Instagram

If you're hunting for a great deal, Ottawa is planning to open a second liquidation store.

The first Quick Pick location just opened in December, selling returned and overstocked items from large retailers including Amazon. A second store full of amazing deals will be coming soon.

West end Ottawa, it's time to celebrate, because the new location will be in Richmond, easily accessible to those living in Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven. The exact opening date has not been determined as renovations are still happening, but they estimate it will be in about a month or so.

The pricing setup will be the same as the Wildwood Avenue store. Everything is priced the same in the shop, with different deals depending on the day of the week.

Fridays are the priciest day, with items selling for $25 each. This price lowers daily until Wednesday, when items will be available for only a loonie each! The store is closed on Thursdays to restock.

You'll also find mystery boxes, weekly raffles and surprise deals, such as two-for-one offers, at both locations. The new Richmond store will be a similar size to the first location, with more parking space available. Hours will differ and have not yet been confirmed.

Quick Pick 

When: Opening date TBD

Address: 6179 Perth St., Richmond, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will soon be a second place to save on a range of items, from electronics to accessories. On the cheapest day, you'll find all items for $1 each.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
road trips near toronto

The Best Vacation Spots For Couples In Ontario Were Just Revealed So Call Your Fave Person

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

@chantelchaves | Instagram, @promain97 | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

If you've been dreaming of a romantic couple's getaway or a vacay with your best friend, then these spots will give you some travel inspo.

Vrbo just shared the top five destinations for two people in Ontario with Narcity, and there's so much to do at each destination.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa patios

This Dreamy Café Near Ottawa Has A Fire Pit Overlooking A Lake Where You Can Sip Coffee

Inside is a tropical oasis.🌿

Courtesy of Oh-el-la Café, @ohellacafe | Instagram

If you're looking for upscale breakfast and lunch with a side of lakefront views that won't break the bank, you can find exactly that near Ottawa.

Oh-el-la Café is a tropical haven inside and now has a cozy fire pit outside to enjoy your coffee with a warm winter view.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Loblaws Has A Hidden Restaurant Inside & It's Going To Be The First Of Many

It's got food from around the world! 🤤

@globolrestaurants | Instagram, Loblaws | Handout

Nestled inside the massive Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, you'll find a new quick-service restaurant that serves signature dishes from all around the world.

In an interview with Narcity, co-founder Pierre Jutras says Globōl is a new concept restaurant armed with a menu of standout dishes from across the globe.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in toronto

7 Snow Day Activities In Toronto That Aren't Just Binge-Watching Netflix Shows

Stay warm! ❄️

@ripleysaquaca | Instagram, @bar_neon | Instagram

The weather outside is frightful, but in Toronto, there's still more to do than watch reruns of your favourite Netflix shows.

You can experience all sorts of unique activities without leaving your couch, or you can bundle up and enjoy some outdoor activities in the snow.

Keep Reading Show less