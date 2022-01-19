Ottawa's New Overstock Store Is Opening A Second Location With Everything $25 Or Less
Prices get as low as $1.
If you're hunting for a great deal, Ottawa is planning to open a second liquidation store.
The first Quick Pick location just opened in December, selling returned and overstocked items from large retailers including Amazon. A second store full of amazing deals will be coming soon.
West end Ottawa, it's time to celebrate, because the new location will be in Richmond, easily accessible to those living in Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven. The exact opening date has not been determined as renovations are still happening, but they estimate it will be in about a month or so.
The pricing setup will be the same as the Wildwood Avenue store. Everything is priced the same in the shop, with different deals depending on the day of the week.
Fridays are the priciest day, with items selling for $25 each. This price lowers daily until Wednesday, when items will be available for only a loonie each! The store is closed on Thursdays to restock.
You'll also find mystery boxes, weekly raffles and surprise deals, such as two-for-one offers, at both locations. The new Richmond store will be a similar size to the first location, with more parking space available. Hours will differ and have not yet been confirmed.
Quick Pick
When: Opening date TBD
Address: 6179 Perth St., Richmond, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will soon be a second place to save on a range of items, from electronics to accessories. On the cheapest day, you'll find all items for $1 each.
