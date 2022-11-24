The Top 100 Cities In The World For A Gen Z Lifestyle Include 2 Ontario Spots & Here's Why
Four Canadian cities made the list.
There are so many amazing cities in the world, but if you’re part of Generation Z, you might want to consider moving to one of these spots.
A German department store company, Peek & Cloppenburg, performed a study to reveal the top cities in the world for Generation Z to live. Four Canadian cities made the list of the top 100 places and two of them are in Ontario.
The capital city of Ottawa came in at 30th place, which beat out Toronto at spot 41. Montreal, Quebec is considered the best Canadian city for those born between the late 1990s and mid-2010s and took the 7th spot in the world. The fourth Canadian city on the list is Vancouver, BC which claimed spot 60.
The company notes that members of Generation Z are just starting off their careers and are a digital generation, separating them from the Millennial and Generation X demographics before them.
The “digital credentials, principles, lifestyle offerings and economies of cities around the world” were studied to determine which ones fit the Gen Z cohort best. This included principles such as climate change and access to healthcare as well as economic levels of remote work and affordability in each location, among many others.
The results lead to 22 distinct factors, from music concerts to gender equality, of which cities were ranked and given a score out of 100. Ottawa's highest rating factor for example is access to healthcare which was given a score of 99.3. Its second-best scoring factor is safety. Toronto's top factor is also healthcare access with a rating of 99.6 and the city's second-highest factor is AI Industry.
The five best cities in the world for Generation Z to live in are Berlin, Germany; Bern, Switzerland; Stockholm, Sweden; Brisbane, Australia and Edinburgh, UK.
If your birthday is between the late 1990s to the mid-2010s, it might be time to plan a move!