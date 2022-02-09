Vancouver Is Ranked As A Better City To Live In Than Toronto For Millennials & Gen Z
It's actually one of the best in the world!
Vancouver, B.C. was ranked as one of the best places in the world to live in if you're in your 20s — and it beat out every other city in Canada, too.
Sorry Toronto, Vancouver appears to be the superior city — at least for Millennials and Generation Z.
The ranking was done by Confused.com and looked at salary, rental coats, transportation costs, nightlife, things to do in the city, how LGBTQ+ friendly it is, Instagram-ability and even the cost of a pint of beer.
They basically covered all of the bases. For a lot of people in their 20s, it's all about finding a good job and having fun things to do on the weekends — including eating at some tasty restaurants. A cheap pint of beer never hurts either.
Vancouver has an endless amount of activities to do. You can spend your 20s hiking, going shopping, and exploring the neighbourhoods.
There is no denying that the city's Instagram pictures are stunning. Between the mountains, ocean and Pink Alley, the feeds of Vancouverites everywhere are beautiful.
In the entire world, Vancouver came in fourth place for the best city to live in for people in their 20s. Toronto on the other hand was way down at number 20.
The ranking used a chart with colours to measure each category from high to low. Vancouver only got a high ranking on being LGBTQ+ friendly. It was low in available nightlife.
It was pretty high in its score for things to do and Instagram-ability though, which is no surprise.
The cities that beat out Vancouver were San Francisco, Austin and Portland — all in the States.
So if you're in your 20s and want to stay in Canada, Vancouver seems like it's the place to be!