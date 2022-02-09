Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
interprovincial travel

Vancouver Is Ranked As A Better City To Live In Than Toronto For Millennials & Gen Z

It's actually one of the best in the world!

Vancouver Editor
Vancouver Is Ranked As A Better City To Live In Than Toronto For Millennials & Gen Z
Ashley Harris | Narcity, @calebkinzer | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. was ranked as one of the best places in the world to live in if you're in your 20s — and it beat out every other city in Canada, too.

Sorry Toronto, Vancouver appears to be the superior city — at least for Millennials and Generation Z.

The ranking was done by Confused.com and looked at salary, rental coats, transportation costs, nightlife, things to do in the city, how LGBTQ+ friendly it is, Instagram-ability and even the cost of a pint of beer.

They basically covered all of the bases. For a lot of people in their 20s, it's all about finding a good job and having fun things to do on the weekends — including eating at some tasty restaurants. A cheap pint of beer never hurts either.

Vancouver has an endless amount of activities to do. You can spend your 20s hiking, going shopping, and exploring the neighbourhoods.

There is no denying that the city's Instagram pictures are stunning. Between the mountains, ocean and Pink Alley, the feeds of Vancouverites everywhere are beautiful.

In the entire world, Vancouver came in fourth place for the best city to live in for people in their 20s. Toronto on the other hand was way down at number 20.

The ranking used a chart with colours to measure each category from high to low. Vancouver only got a high ranking on being LGBTQ+ friendly. It was low in available nightlife.

It was pretty high in its score for things to do and Instagram-ability though, which is no surprise.

Confused.com

The cities that beat out Vancouver were San Francisco, Austin and Portland — all in the States.

So if you're in your 20s and want to stay in Canada, Vancouver seems like it's the place to be!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

interprovincial travel

Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'

A lot of people actually agree!

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you love B.C., you might want to close your eyes, because people are roasting it hard in a comparison with Toronto.

Someone made the move from Toronto expecting B.C. to be "super chill," but instead found the people to be the opposite — and they're not the only one.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Get Charcuterie On A Real Working Farm In BC & It Was The Most Surreal Experience

You can even sit in a barn! 🚜

Ashley Harris | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

This is my favourite spot in B.C. to get drinks and charcuterie, and it happens to be at a real working farm.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

5 Super Touristy Activities In Vancouver That Locals Recommend & They Actually Look Fun

It's time to be a tourist in your own city!

@rahatavakolifard | Instagram, @pennanbrae | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. is home to so many touristy activities and locals have given us some extremely fun recommendations. In a Vancouver Reddit thread, people were sharing the classic tourist stops, that are actually worth it.

The user asked: "What are some extremely popular touristy things you have never done growing up in Vancouver?"

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is The Only Place In Canada Where You Can Buy Kendall Jenner's Tequila & Here's Where

It's a great day for tequila!

@kendalljenner | Instagram, @flareduniverse | Instagram

BC Liquor has just announced that they are now the only place in Canada where you can buy Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The most exciting news is that you can purchase this iconic tequila today! Shout out to the BC Liquor Stores for beating the rest of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less