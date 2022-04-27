5 Things People From Toronto Need To Know Before Visiting BC, According To Locals
Toronto is wildly different from B.C. cities, and there are a few things someone should know before making the trip across Canada.
The summer is the perfect time to visit West Coast cities, like Vancouver, but if it's your first time you should go prepared to make the most out of your vacation.
One Toronto family taking a summer trip to B.C. sparked the conversation on the B.C. Reddit page, about what they need to know before the trip out West.
The family is going to stay in Victoria and visit the Mainland, but asked locals for tips on everything B.C. related — as they want to travel around in the province.
People on Reddit came in with some great tips for first-time visitors, that will definitely come in handy.
Don't worry too much about prices
Some of the tips were super comforting.
One user said to ignore the popular saying — "B.C. stands for Bring Cash."
They added that "it’s the same as southern Ontario cost wise. Gas is the priciest thing here."
Hit up the hot-spots
Especially in Victoria, there are some must-see spots.
Some tourist destinations are popular for good reason. Tofino is something anyone visiting B.C. won't want to miss.
Rent a car
Another user made sure to say that they hope the family has "a car already reserved," because exploring the province properly means driving a lot.
They also recommended going whale watching — especially on the island.
There are some fancy places to stay
Hotel choices are everything, and you can't really go wrong with the Fairmont chain, one user said.
If it's a little out of your price range — it's worth just going to see.
Take a road trip
Everything in B.C. is stunning, so road trips are the way to go while visiting. That way you can make unforgettable stops and see as much as possible.
Most people gave recommendations for some seriously stunning spots to enjoy nature — perfect for anyone wanting to escape that Toronto city life this summer.