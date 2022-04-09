7 Activities In Vancouver That You Can't Do In Toronto & Prove It's The Better City
Honestly, moving from New Brunswick I knew that almost any city was going to feel super fun in comparison. I love my hometown, but the activities there are few and far between.
Vancouver turned out to be the most fun out of any Canadian city I have ever been to — including Toronto. There are a ton of things to do in the city that are just not possible in anywhere in the East Coast.
I've lived in Vancouver for almost a year now and during my four years in Ottawa I was able to visit "the 6ix" enough to know that it's nothing compared to the West Coast.
Of course, it depends on what type of things you love doing, but for me, Vancouver is miles ahead of Toronto.
Anyone that's considering making the move — or even having a vacation here — should definitely take into account these seven things in Vancouver that Torontonians could never dream of doing.
You can go for an actual hike
There's a difference between walking up a hill and going for a real hike.
Spend one afternoon hiking in B.C., such as Grouse Mountain, and the difference will become pretty clear. The views from the top of a mountain are unreal and worth every bit of effort to get there.
Without the West Coast mountains, people in Toronto just won't know that feeling.
Going to ocean beaches
A lake beach is just simply not the same as an ocean beach.
As an East Coast girl, I am partial to the ocean, and being in Vancouver gives me that salty-air fix.
When I lived in Ontario I learned to really appreciate ocean beaches, and just how different they are.
Experiencing proper island life
You can go on BC Ferries and island-hop all year long from Vancouver (and the water is never frozen!). There are even day trips to tiny paradises like Bowen Island.
It's a super unique activity that you really can't get anywhere else in Canada.
Weekends at Whistler
I'm sorry but Blue Mountain is a sad excuse for a ski hill compared to Whistler — I said it!
Drive the same distance from Vancouver, and you will make it to one of the best ski hills in Canada.
If you're a snow bunny, there's no question of where you should live.
A stroll through ancient trees
The massive trees, lush greenery, and beaches in Stanley Park will put anything in High Park to shame.
It's also one-fifth larger than New York's Central Park, according to FlyOver Canada.
Shopping with a view of massive mountains
Anything you do in Vancouver will basically be accompanied by stunning mountain views - instead of a concrete jungle of Toronto skyscrapers.
The view of the city can be great in Toronto, but in Vancouver, you get that plus nature everywhere.
Ice-free walks in the winter
Winters are maybe the worst part about living in Canada — unless you live in Vancouver. You're going to face some brutal rain, that's true, but overall the many snow-free days are worth it.
While people in Toronto are shoving their driveways all winter long, Vancouverites are strolling down the sidewalk in light jackets.
Also, flowers start to bloom here while the East Coast is still getting snowstorms. Hello, cherry blossom season in March!
Plus, if you ever are missing the snow just drive 15 minutes up to the mountains.