6 Free Things To Do In Vancouver This Summer That Beat Going For Yet Another Hike
You don't have to spend money to have fun!
The sun is out in Vancouver after a long and gloomy winter.
You might be at a loss of what to actually do in the city when it's not raining — living in Raincouver tends to do that. But there are lots of activities that will get you outside soaking up some Vitamin D, without breaking the bank.
So grab your sunnies and leave your wallet behind!
Check out the outdoor movies
Going to the movies can be pricey, but you can enjoy a warm summer night and a classic flick on the big screen for free!
There are often outdoor movie nights happening in Vancouver, from July to August, and they make the perfect date night on the cheap, or fun activity for a group of friends.
@explorecanadawithme
I get weirdly excited about watching a film outside 🤣 I grew up with indoor cinemas not outdoor cinemas so I find it super cute being outside 🥰 #outdoorcinemanight #outdoorcinema #britstok #vancouvertiktok #vancouverbc #thingstodoinvancouver #movieinthepark #explorecanada #britsinvancouver #canadatiktok
On Thursdays you can check out Summer Movie Nights, and Outdoor Movies BC also runs outdoor movie events in Vancouver throughout the summer.
@sofi.trips
🍿Free outdoor movies! 🎬 Thursdays July 7-Aug 18. There are food trucks and fun activities!📍Art Gallery #summeractivities#thingstodoinvancouver #freeactivities
Have some drinks in the park (it's legal!)
One of the best things about Vancouver parks? You can bring your beer and wine with you for a picnic.
Skip pricey patio drinks on a warm afternoon and have a drink with friends at one of the parks where it's legal to bring alcohol.
According to the city website, you can enjoy booze at 31 different parks from June 1 to September 4. Cheers!
Embrace your birthday suit at Wreck Beach
Go nude (or not) at Wreck Beach, which is actually the largest nude beach in Canada. The beach is beautiful, and why not mix things up by experiencing a nude beach? There's only two officially nude beaches in the country, so it's a pretty unique experience too.
Head to the Seawall
The seawall might be crowded with tourists, but it's popular for a reason. Taking a walk/run/bike along the seawall is a great way to get outside and see some stunning views.
@stella_gun
The 10km seawall takes around an hour to finish fyi #vancouver #vancouverbc #stanleypark #downtownvancouver #vancouverseawall #whattodoinvancouver #biking #canada
If you do have some extra cash, try renting a scotter.
Explore Deep Cove
Deep Cove is a beautiful oceanside community that's a great place to explore on a sunny day. You can go hiking, swimming, or kayaking there and grab some food at one of the restaurants.
@j.drewsdraws
Deep Cove, in North Vancouver ✨#vancouver #deepcove #northvancouver #canada #travel #travelbc #travelvan #bc #traveltheworld #kayak #travelcanada
Head to Honey Doughnuts & Goodies if you want a tasty treat, with a chance of celeb spotting.
Go to White Rock
Home to Canada's longest peir, this place is the perfect day trip from Vancouver. It's less than an hour away from the city, and you can stroll along the sandy beach there and feel like you're a world away.
Grab some Fish 'n Chips at a nearby restaurant and watch the sunset on the ocean.