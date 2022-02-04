Sections

things to do this weekend in vancouver

A Secret Pop-Up Bar In Vancouver Is Giving Us 'Alice In Wonderland' Boozy Tea Party Vibes

Watch out for the Mad Hatter! 🎩

Vancouver Staff Writer
A Secret Pop-Up Bar In Vancouver Is Giving Us 'Alice In Wonderland' Boozy Tea Party Vibes
@cbrandy18 | Instagram, The Alice Cocktail Experience

You can go to a boozy tea party in B.C. and you'll feel like you have been transported into Alice in Wonderland.

This amazing immersive cocktail pop-up experience sounds like a dream come true for fans of the popular book, turned movie — and it's in a secret location!

Time to rewatch the movies and brush up on your Mad Hatter tea party etiquette because this stunning event will be here soon.

The Alice: An Immerse Cocktail Experience will be coming to Vancouver starting March 9, 2022. It looks absolutely magical with all the vibrant colours – not to mention such a unique experience.

The Alice Cocktail Experience

Tickets are on sale now for $45 and will include a 90-minute experience with an entry drink, two cocktails, and an Alice in Wonderland-themed cake treat.

The experience will be at a secret location held somewhere on E 33rd Ave. The secret part just makes it that much more exciting!

Chase the white rabbit down the rabbit hole and prepare to expect an "immersive, topsy-turvy cocktail adventure," a press release from the organizers said.

In this fantasy world, you can create your own enchanted teapot cocktails — all while the Mad Hatter keeps a watch over you.

There will even be real riddles and challenges so you can feel just like Alice herself.

At the immersive cocktail experience, will get to eat some of the famous 'Eat Me' cake and cookies.

This March things will get "curiouser and curiouser" with this new pop-up experience.

It's the perfect spot for an adventure with friends or a date night out. It looks like such a fun time!

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Price: $45 per person

Address: Secret location on E 33rd Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go. This place looks extremely magical and is the perfect night out with friends. What's better than making Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails and eating cake?

Website

