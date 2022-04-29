An Ultimatum Was Given To The Thief Of A BC Restaurant's 'Bunny Butt' & This Happened Next
"We know who stole the bunny butt off our wall." 🐰
A treasured decor piece was stolen from a restaurant in B.C. and the owners quickly — and publically — gave an ultimatum to the thief.
It was actually a bunny butt that was stolen, and the restaurant was ready to expose video footage of the thief if they didn't return it within 48 hours.
Despite what the popular Netflix show might have you believing now — it turns out ultimatums can work.
The restaurant is called Haven Kitchen + Bar, and it is located in Langley, B.C.
The bunny butt decoration was one of the first pieces the restaurant had purchased before even opening. A spokesperson for the restaurant told Narcity in an email that the decor item was a huge part of the Alice In Wonderland theme that they have.
They couldn't take having this sentimental piece taken away from them — so they got creative.
The restaurant posted to Instagram on May 27, calling out the person who stole the bunny butt.
"We know who stole the bunny butt off our wall," their post said.
"You are on camera. Return it within 48 hours or the video will be posted to social media," they added.
A bunch of people started following the restaurant's Instagram page to see what would happen next.
"Most anticipated season finale of 2022," one commenter said.
Others even started sharing their own personal mischievous stories — which the restaurant shared.
Luckily, the bunny butt was returned — safe and sound.
The restaurant posted the exciting update on April 29, and said that "#bunnygate2022 came to a conclusion at 7:00am this morning."
"The hostage was returned in one piece," they added.
They even said that they have "no hard feelings," towards the man.
"I’m sure many of us have had a moment of liquid courage and wanted to snag a memento of a great night out. We welcome this man and his friends back any day and the first round of beers are on us," the post said.
Thankfully all is well, and Thumper is home for good — hopefully.