13 Vancouver Restaurants To Hit Up For Epic Caesars & Cure Your Hangover This Weekend
You might need this Sunday morning...
If you're planning on hitting up downtown Vancouver and having a late night with some friends, you might need to nurse a serious hangover on Sunday morning.
Luckily, there are some epic spots in Vancouver to grab some brunch and that tasty caesar. It is (almost) guaranteed to cure that hangover. And if it doesn't, at least it will be the motivation you need to leave your bed.
Even if caesars are not your thing — these are worth trying. There are some with incredible toppings, and they will have you drooling right away.
Whether you like your caesar topped with bacon, celery, pickles — or even burgers — there is an option for everyone on this list.
Score On Davie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1262 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the ultimate place to get a caesar. There are so many amazing toppings to choose from like burgers, onion rings and more.
These are the most photo-worthy drinks out there.
Biercraft
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3305 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Biercraft is an amazing hangover brunch spot and they have caesars to compliment your meal. This spot is definitely worth checking out for a classic caesar craving.
Milestones
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1096 Main St., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The caesars at Milestones are so extra. Just look at all the wild toppings you can get paired with your drink — it's a must-try for sure.
Local Public Eatery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2210 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Any pepperoni lover will really appreciate these caesars. Each drink comes with a delicious pepperoni stick to satisfy your hangover needs.
LIFT Bar Grill View
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Here you can get caesars with a side of ocean views — what better combo is there even out there? Hopefully, the salty air will wake you up.
Glowbal
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 590 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These look like some of the freshest caesars out there. Have you ever seen a one topped with cucumber? Well, if you're looking to try it — Glowbal is the spot to go.
Chewies Steam & Oyster Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1055 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These caesars come topped with a delicious jumbo shrimp. It'll be the best little bite to compliment your drool-worthy drink.
Whitespot
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5367 West Blvd., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whitespot is known for having delicious and hearty brunch options, but did you know they serve caesars too? They even come with not one, but three olives — so if you are an olive lover, you'll really enjoy these tasty drinks.
The Regal Beagle
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2283 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves their caesars with pickled-topping galore. Pickled beans, onions and olives can all be found paired with these drinks.
Burgoo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3096 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These caesars have great deals on Sundays and you can pair them with one of Burgoo's classic hearty dishes like their grilled cheese — yum!
The Flying Pig
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1168 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Flying Pig serves up some delicious smokey caesars with an extra salty rim and bacon — what more could you ask for?
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1193 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This caesar is super unique because it comes with an oyster right on top — so you'll get a little snack with your drink too.
The Wicklow Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are just looking for a classic caesar to down with your brunch — The Wicklow Pub has it. It comes topped with lime so you can squeeze that in too for a little zesty kick if you'd like.