I Went To A Boozy Tea Party In Vancouver & Felt Like I Was Alice In Wonderland
It was at a secret location! 🎩
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There is a new immersive experience in Vancouver, B.C., and I felt like I was stepping into Alice In Wonderland when I went.
The location of this boozy tea party is actually a secret, and the entire night is dedicated to the theme.
Let me tell you — I fell down the rabbit hole during The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it was like nothing I'd ever seen before.
As soon as I walked into the colourful and vibrant room I was pleasantly greeted by the mad hatter — who was in character the whole night. Every last detail was super on-point and made me feel like I was in the book.
The outside of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Right away it was a super nostalgic experience and reminded me of being a kid watching the iconic movie.
The psychedelic decor throughout the whole restaurant — turned venue — was incredible.
Morgan Leet and Ashley Harris from Narcity in front of neon signs at the experience.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Mushrooms, cards, a giant Cheshire cat and everything that resembles an Alice garden tea party was found.
Ashley Harris from Narcity in front of neon signs at the experience.Ashley Harris | Narcity
You feel truly mad here but it's okay because apparently, "we're all mad here."
The neon decor inside the immersive experience.Ashley Harris | Narcity
There are so many unique cocktails that resemble a mad tea party and some even come with an "Eat Me" cookie!
A tea cup cocktail with "Eat Me" cookie.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The best part of the whole experience is that you will get to solve riddles. With each one you solve, you get a mixture to make your own cocktail with.
Ashley Harris standing in front of a neon Cheshire Cat.Ashley Harris | Narcity
You can run around following the clues and hearing the mysteries. Finally, once you have solved all of the riddles, you can fill your boozy teapot cocktail.
A hand creating boozy cocktails for ourselves.Ashley Harris | Narcity
After all of this was done, we got to even have a cocktail painting competition.
It really was super boozy.
Our group painting drinks at the cocktail painting competition.Ashley Harris | Narcity
We used chocolate syrup to paint a picture on the top of our drinks — and our table won!
A drink painted at the cocktail painting competition.Ashley Harris | Narcity
It truly was an amazing and fun experience to check out with friends.
The best part of all is that this experience is all indoors so it makes for the perfect rainy day weekend plans.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Ashley Harris from Narcity sitting at The Alice Experience.
Price: $45 per person
Address: Secret location on East 33rd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go. This is the perfect plan for a fun drinking night out with friends. Ditch the classic bar and grab yourself tickets to this unique experience — you won't regret it.