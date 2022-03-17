You Can Go On An Adult Easter Egg Hunt In Vancouver & A Boozy 'Hoppy Hour' Is Involved
Who said Easter egg hunts are just for kids?
Time to embrace your inner kid and have some fun at an adult-only Easter egg hunt near Vancouver.
A farm in Abbotsford, B.C. is hosting the event — and they're making it boozy for the grown-ups. Maan Farms will be providing food, drinks, and even prizes for the hunt.
Grab some friends and let the games begin!
The Bunnies & Booze egg hunt is happening on April 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, according to the Maan Farms website.
Included in the event is "Hoppy Hour," where there will be wine, beer, and delicious food.
Appetizers are provided with the ticket will include some drool-worthy foods like samosas, pakora, tandoori chicken, fries, and charcuterie — so you will not be drinking on an empty stomach.
The massive egg hunt will go into the night time too — so flashlights are needed. It just makes it that much more fun, doing the hunt in the dark.
The best part of all is that there will be prizes given to people throughout the night and a grand prize for whoever finds the Golden Egg.
Time to get practicing on your egg hunting skills so you can be in it to win it.
Maybe even get dressed up like a bunny with your friends for this fun event. It will bring all the nostalgia of your favourite childhood games, with an adult twist and alcohol included.
You can book your tickets now for the Easter event!
Bunnies & Booze
Price: $79
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect way to bring back all that childhood nostalgia in an adult way — not to mention great weekend plans as well.