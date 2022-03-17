Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in vancouver

You Can Go On An Adult Easter Egg Hunt In Vancouver & A Boozy 'Hoppy Hour' Is Involved

Who said Easter egg hunts are just for kids?

A person with an Easter basket. Right: Two people at the Maan Farms Easter egg hunt dinner.

A person with an Easter basket. Right: Two people at the Maan Farms Easter egg hunt dinner.

@maanfarms | Instagram

Time to embrace your inner kid and have some fun at an adult-only Easter egg hunt near Vancouver.

A farm in Abbotsford, B.C. is hosting the event — and they're making it boozy for the grown-ups. Maan Farms will be providing food, drinks, and even prizes for the hunt.

Grab some friends and let the games begin!

The Bunnies & Booze egg hunt is happening on April 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, according to the Maan Farms website.

Included in the event is "Hoppy Hour," where there will be wine, beer, and delicious food.

Appetizers are provided with the ticket will include some drool-worthy foods like samosas, pakora, tandoori chicken, fries, and charcuterie — so you will not be drinking on an empty stomach.

The massive egg hunt will go into the night time too — so flashlights are needed. It just makes it that much more fun, doing the hunt in the dark.

The best part of all is that there will be prizes given to people throughout the night and a grand prize for whoever finds the Golden Egg.

Time to get practicing on your egg hunting skills so you can be in it to win it.

Maybe even get dressed up like a bunny with your friends for this fun event. It will bring all the nostalgia of your favourite childhood games, with an adult twist and alcohol included.

You can book your tickets now for the Easter event!

Bunnies & Booze

Price: $79

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect way to bring back all that childhood nostalgia in an adult way — not to mention great weekend plans as well.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...