BC's Largest Tulip Festival Is Happening This Spring & The Flowers Look Stunning
Spring has officially sprung and there is a massive tulip festival happening soon to celebrate the sunny season.
You can get lost in the vibrant colours at this stunning tulip farm that's close to Vancouver, B.C.
Chilliwack Tulip Festival is actually the largest in the province, according to its website.
The rows upon rows of flowers in these fields are truly stunning and there are so many photos from previous years to prove it.
You'll be dreaming of these floral views for days after seeing such a gorgeous sight.
It's the perfect way to mood your mood, and get excited for summer to come.
Flowers of all colours brighten every field there and it looks like a work of art.
Not only do they have an amazing vibrant field of tulips at this farm, but they also have huge fields filled with bright yellow daffodils and Hyacinths too.
They even have some super fun swings which will make for the perfect photo opportunity with all the flowers in the backdrop.
People have even done their engagement photoshoots there — that's how stunning it is.
Although the exact opening dates for this season have not been confirmed yet, the festival will for sure be opening this spring and the dates will depend on the weather, according to their website.
There's no doubt it will be equally as beautiful as last year.
Some absolutely great news for all the dog owners out there, if you have a pooch that you just can't dare to leave at home alone, the entire farm is dog-friendly too.
You can't miss out of this festival, so add it to the summer bucket list ASAP.
Chilliwack Tulip Festival
Price: To be determined.
Address: 41310 Yale Rd., Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to go here to witness the stunning colourful views of the flower fields. Not only do they have tulips but so many other flowers are there too
It's the best spot to capture amazing photos and also the perfect weekend plans for you and your friends.