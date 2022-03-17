A Sushi Restaurant In Vancouver Is Creating Dishes With Cherry Blossom & It's A Work Of Art
Created by the chef that invented the California Roll! 🍣
A popular sushi restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is taking their food to the next level by using beautiful cherry blossoms.
If you're looking for a unique meal this place will definitely impress you. Plus, the Chef actually invented the California Roll — so he is a true sushi expert.
The cherry blossom dishes are works of art, that make the perfect photo opportunity.
Chef Tojo of Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver is serving up these beautiful masterpiece dishes.
Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's
The Japanese restaurant is preparing the beautiful dishes for sakura season, or as most know it, cherry blossom season — which happens in the spring.
40,000 cherry trees will bloom in Vancouver this sakura season and it's the perfect time to celebrate with these sushi dishes. It makes the dreamy season that much better — and tastier!
Chef Tojo has also made up some seasonal Omakase Experiences which include Sakura Gozen Omakase or Tojo's Ultimate Omakase.
Both culinary experiences will include a mix of different local seasonal seafood, seafood from Japan, and delicious tempura dishes.
Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's
Expect to see a lot of spring sprouts, edible flowers and pickled cherry blossom garnish included with these seasonal menu features.
The pickled cherry blossoms come straight from Japan and these dishes that incorporate them will have you feeling like you are transported there.
Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's
Each and every one of these dishes is truly a work of art — you'll have to make sure to get your Instagram photos in before eating the masterpieces.
Tojo's Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is a must-try that will have you feeling all the spring cherry blossom vibes of Japan.