Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver restaurants

A Sushi Restaurant In Vancouver Is Creating Dishes With Cherry Blossom & It's A Work Of Art

Created by the chef that invented the California Roll! 🍣

​Chef Tojo holding a dish. Right: Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.

Chef Tojo holding a dish. Right: Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.

Tojo's

A popular sushi restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is taking their food to the next level by using beautiful cherry blossoms.

If you're looking for a unique meal this place will definitely impress you. Plus, the Chef actually invented the California Roll — so he is a true sushi expert.

The cherry blossom dishes are works of art, that make the perfect photo opportunity.

Chef Tojo of Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver is serving up these beautiful masterpiece dishes.

Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's

The Japanese restaurant is preparing the beautiful dishes for sakura season, or as most know it, cherry blossom season — which happens in the spring.

40,000 cherry trees will bloom in Vancouver this sakura season and it's the perfect time to celebrate with these sushi dishes. It makes the dreamy season that much better — and tastier!

Chef Tojo has also made up some seasonal Omakase Experiences which include Sakura Gozen Omakase or Tojo's Ultimate Omakase.

Both culinary experiences will include a mix of different local seasonal seafood, seafood from Japan, and delicious tempura dishes.

Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's

Expect to see a lot of spring sprouts, edible flowers and pickled cherry blossom garnish included with these seasonal menu features.

The pickled cherry blossoms come straight from Japan and these dishes that incorporate them will have you feeling like you are transported there.

Sushi dish from Tojo's restaurant in Vancouver.Tojo's

Each and every one of these dishes is truly a work of art — you'll have to make sure to get your Instagram photos in before eating the masterpieces.

Tojo's Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 1133 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is a must-try that will have you feeling all the spring cherry blossom vibes of Japan.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...