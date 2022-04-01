This Vancouver Spot Has The Answer To Your Mini Egg Cravings & It's Pure Chocolate Bliss
Time to get egg-cited!🥚🐰
It's Mini Egg season and some Vancouver restaurants are starting to incorporate these delicious chocolate treats into their dishes, just for spring.
If you're craving some chocolatey goodness then you'll be delighted to hear that La Glace Ice Cream Shop is serving up drool-worthy ice cream and frozen cake, featuring the Mini Eggs.
Get your Easter baskets ready because you'll be hunting down these Mini Egg desserts in no time after seeing how yummy they look.
This season, La Glace will be featuring a Mini Egg ice cream treat made with pastel custard cream.
If any ice cream flavour could scream spring — this would be it.
The ice cream treat even comes with the cutest little pastel pink meringue piece on top which will make for the perfect Instagram feed post.
You can also buy pints to take home with you and they come in a cute pastel jar to match the flavour.
La Glace also offers many different flavours including Ube, Ganache and even some vegan flavours as well.
If you can't help but try them all you can order an ice cream flight and taste-test to find out which one is your favourite dessert.
On top of the ice cream, this place has Mini Egg frozen cake too.
Mini Egg cake at La Glace.La Glace
It's pretty much a slice of spring heaven for your mouth and it would be the perfect dessert treat to bring to any Easter festivities.
La Glace
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2785 W 16th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to check out this ice cream shop in Vancouver to taste test all of their delicious Mini Egg dessert treats.