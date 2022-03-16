Vancouver Has A New Japanese-Italian Fusion Restaurant & It's A Mouthwatering Combo
Their dishes are so unique! 🍝🍣
Japanese and Italian food seem like an unlikely pairing, but it surprisingly works for this restaurant in Vancouver. The new spot is serving up the delicious combo, and the dishes look totally mouthwatering.
If you're torn on whether to try a Japanese or an Italian restaurant in Vancouver, there's no need to pick just one — head to Wasuta Pasta.
The creative spot just opened in the city recently, and people on social media are loving it.
Seriously, who knew that rigatoni and miso could mix together so well?
Their Fettuccine Mushrooms Butter Soy dish looks super decadent and appealing.
Bonus — each pasta dish comes with a salad and olives so you can have some greens with all those carbs.
The hand-made noodles are made in-house at Wasuta for each pasta dish — so you know the taste will be fresh.
Wasuta wouldn't be complete without a Wagyu Beef Capriccio dish and it looks amazing.
The exciting new restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, dessert and takeout.
The restaurant serves seriously unique desserts with Japanese-Italian fusion, like Affogato with Match Ice Cream and Matcha Kinako Tiramisu.
Combining these iconic dessert dishes creates a whole new level of deliciousness.
When coming here, don't forget to compliment your meal with an Italian or Japanese drink.
They serve up classic cocktails like Aperol Spritz and Japanese Sake so you can keep on enjoying that fusion experience.
This is the perfect place for those nights when you can't decide what you feel like eating. You get a mix of flavours in one sitting!
Wasuta Pasta
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 7080 River Rd., #202, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This fusion restaurant is definitely one to be added to your list and worth checking out. It's a great new spot that will have you tasting dishes like no other.