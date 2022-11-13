This Vancouver Chef Created The California Roll & Shared How How It Got Its Name
The California roll, which has become a go-to sushi dish for many, was actually created in the city of Vancouver — not California.
Hidekazu Tojo is the owner of Tojo's in Vancouver, and claims he invented the iconic sushi roll in the early 70s. He has since then won many awards and became well-known in the culinary scene.
In an interview with Narcity, Tojo shared the history behind the California roll, including why he invented it and how it even (accidentally) got its name.
The California Roll
The Tojo Maki, also known as the California roll, is a sushi roll that includes Dungeness crab, avocado, spinach, eggs and sesame seeds, said chef Tojo.
Why it was invented
Chef Tojo told Narcity that he created the California roll to introduce his local customers to sushi. He would hide the seaweed on the inside of the roll and would use cooked ingredients for any customers that were hesitant towards raw fish or just didn't like seaweed, he added.
The California roll is "part of what made North Americans eat sushi, try more Japanese cuisine and open their minds to try new also authentic dishes," explained Tojo.
The chef originally named this roll the "Inside Out Roll," but changed the denomination to the "Tojo Maki," before Japanese media gave it its final name, the "California roll," which stuck.
The sushi roll "was instantly very popular with my customers but I would have never thought that it would become internationally famous," said Tojo.
The Tojo Maki is special to Chef Tojo because it was his very first signature roll. "It helped me introduce sushi to many North American diners," said Tojo
He invented other rolls as well
Not only has chef Tojo invented the California roll, but he has also invented multiple other rolls too, like the "BC Roll."
"I created the BC Roll mostly for my Japanese customers who wanted to enjoy Unagi, but it was challenging to source good Unagi at the time," said Tojo.
"I had the idea of using barbecued salmon skin as an alternative, and it was an instant hit. I then combined this tasty, smoky and rich ingredient with crunchy and fresh cucumbers and scallions to create the BC Roll," he added.
He has also created tons of other signature rolls including the Spider Roll, Rainbow Roll, Pacific Northwest Roll, Great Canadian roll, and Northern Lights Roll.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.