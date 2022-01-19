Trending Tags

Vancouver Has Been Ranked The Top City In The World For Sushi Outside Of Japan

Vancouverites love their sushi! 🍣

Vancouver Staff Writer
Ashley Harris | Narcity, @avaeats | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. has just been ranked one the top city in the world for sushi outside of Japan.

It's no surprise really because the city is full of incredible sushi. From take-out to dine-in, it has a super wide variety of restaurants to enjoy, that serve up some epic meals!

Because it's are on the West Coast, the accessibility the city has to fresh seafood makes the sushi that much more mouthwatering.

I mean, there's really nothing better than some fresh sashimi!

According to a recent study by Chef's Pencil, "sushi's popularity reached an all-time high in 2021.

It is "almost twice as popular than five years ago and three times more popular than 2011," the study said.

Montreal also featured on the list in 11th place so it appears more and more people are appreciating Japanese cuisine.

Recently, popularity for the Japanese food outnumbered Italian, Indian, and Chinese on Instagram — a platform that holds "over a billion food-related posts," the study added.

The study also ranked the most shared foods on Instagram, and sushi came in at fifth place! It was just behind ice cream and pizza — which is understandable.

Over 600 delicious sushi spots exist in Metro Vancouver alone! So if you have a craving, it's the right city to be in.

This includes some super popular spots like Tojo's and Miku, which are well-known throughout the city.

All of the Vancouver foodies seem to enjoy this cuisine and if you live in Vancouver, you are sure to have tried it at least once! If not, now might be the time to add sushi to your bucket list!

