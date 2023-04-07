A Top Restaurant Owner Revealed The Best Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Sake + sushi = 🤤
As the co-owner of a YVR-based Michelin-recommended restaurant, sake specialist Iori Kataoka knows a thing or two about the best sushi in Vancouver.
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine draws in locals, tourists and critics alike with its traditional sashimi, nigiri, maki, tapas and award-winning sake menu, curated by Kataoka.
When the restauranteur isn't at Yuwa, she has a few local favourites she turns to for dine-in and take-out sushi.
Tetsu Sushi Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 775 Denman St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Ingredients here come fresh "from the central fish market from Toyosu, Japan, to our local markets here in Vancouver," so it figures the sushi here would be worth raving about.
Located in downtown Vancouver, Tetsu is a small and intimate venue that's perfect for a date night.
Sushi By Yuji
Price: 💸
Address: 2252 Kingsway, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Come here for unpretentious vibes and authentic Japanese seafood at a lower price point.
If you're itching to step out of the usual cali-roll order, try Yuji's signature gunkan sushi with quail egg.
Octopus' Garden
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1995 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A Kitsilano staple, Octopus' Garden is known for its colourful sashimi platters that wouldn't look out of place at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
With cozy, chic interiors and fresh ingredients, a meal here is well worth the splurge.
Masayoshi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4376 Fraser St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The ambiance at this restaurant is as buzzy as the conversation that surrounds it.
Bringing an authentic Japanese sushi-counter experience to the Sheridan Hotel in downtown Vancouver, Masayoshi is a Michelin-star joint that Kataoka describes as traditional.
Sushi Bar Maumi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1226 Bute St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Kataoka praised Sushi Bar Maumi for its Edomae (Edo-style) sushi "with excellent matured fish" that's seasoned and laid for a day to two before serving to extract water and deepen the flavour."
"[I] just went there last week," she told Narcity.
Sushi Mahana
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 175 W 3rd St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: While Mahana flies sushi in fresh from Japan, they source as many ingredients locally as possible to reduce the restaurant's carbon footprint.
Traditional Japanese decor is a big part of this spot's allure, but the food will blow you away.