You Can Get Sushi Delivered On A 'Bullet Train' At This Restaurant In Vancouver
All aboard the sushi train! 🚂 🍣
You can get delicious sushi delivered straight to you on a modern bullet train at this restaurant in Vancouver.
Not only will you get to enjoy delicious sushi, you will also get a fun experience that will make for some great Instagram content.
Sushi Aboard in Vancouver, B.C., serves up their sushi dishes in this unique way and will bring a piece of Japan straight to you.
To start the contactless experience — you can order your sushi on a large tablet.
Once your dishes are ready, a little modern bullet train that looks like the Canadian flag will zoom past your table and deliver the yummy food.
This is probably the most exciting way possible to get sushi served to your table.
The restaurant offers a huge range of sushi from vibrant rolls to fresh sashimi.
You can eat your heart out at this cool sushi spot.
The bullet train that will deliver your sushi is so cute with its red and white features that represent the Canadian flag.
This place could make anyone smile.
It might be time to plan a night out with friends for this unique and delicious experience.
Their dishes are also plated so gorgeously — some even come with real flowers.
All of the food looks so delicious any dish is definitely worth checking out.
Hopefully, your stomach isn't growling too much after reading through this article.
If it is — you know where to go now to satisfy those cravings.
Sushi Aboard
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1047 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is such a unique experience with your sushi being served by a bullet train. It's the perfect spot to include in your weekend plans with friends.