5 Ukrainian Restaurants In BC That You Can Dine At To Show Your Support
These look delicious! 🇺🇦
B.C. has some amazing Ukrainian restaurants that you can dine at, and show your support.
On February 24, Russian forces launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after months of tensions between the two nations.
The invitation sparked protests around the world — people standing with and supporting Ukraine — and led to many world leaders condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.
If you are looking to support Ukrainians in Vancouver, there are some incredible restaurants to try around the city.
Some of these Ukrainian food items look so delicious, like fresh bread and perogies.
They will have your mouth watering just looking at them
A Taste of Ukraine
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2720 St Johns St., Port Moody, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place serves authentic Ukrainian meals to-go. The perogies look extremely mouth-watering and delicious. They also sell amazing fresh baked bread here.
Ukrainian Village
Price: 💸💸
Address: 815 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has home-style Ukrainian cooking. It is the perfect spot to enjoy authentic Ukrainian dishes and maybe even try something new.
They are known for their borscht, perogies and cabbage rolls, according to their website.
Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves up brunch and dinner options for dine-in. If you've never tasted an authentic Ukrainian breakfast this would be the perfect spot to try.
Solodko Ukrainian Bakery
Price: 💸
Address: 444 6th St., New Westminster, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are itching to try some fresh-baked authentic Ukrainian slices of bread — this is the place to go. The dark chocolate sourdough looks scrumptious.
Sherry's Carpathian Kitchen
Price: 💸
Address: 45835 Airport Rd #3., Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: This kitchen serves up hand-made perogies.
The owner has had these recipes passed down to her over generations, according to the website.
If you're looking for a little taste of Ukrainian cooking at home but don't have the skills — this place preps all the food items for you to take home or dine in.