Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant Is One Of The Best 'Bizarre' Spots In Vancouver & Even The Name Proves It

Only weirdos allowed! ✋

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Restaurant Is One Of The Best 'Bizarre' Spots In Vancouver & Even The Name Proves It
@vinitasfooddiary | Instagram

This restaurant is one of the best "bizarre" dining spots in Vancouver, B.C, and even the name makes the connection.

Weirdo Cafe serves up a variety of different Asian fusion dishes, which are all pretty interesting. It made Yelp's list of the best bizarre foods in Vancouver though — so people must like its food!

Apparently, some customers agreed.

"Weirdo Cafe is truly a bizarre and unique establishment," according to a Yelp reviewer.

All weirdos are allowed here.

You may even surprise yourself with some of the dishes that catch your eye.

On the menu, they have Weirdo Signature Cocktails that are all super colourful, unique and extremely picture-worthy.

Some drinks even come in mega-interesting cups that will have you feeling like you're back in science class.

Grab a lab partner because there are more than enough drink options to go around here.

Of course, the cafe wouldn't be complete without a Weirdo-branded coffee latte on top of everything else.

The Tea Valley honey toast looks extremely drool-worthy.

Speaking of unique dishes — check out their purple spaghetti dish. The Blueberry Yogurt Pork-chop Spaghetti is probably something most people have never seen before.

For some weird dishes — they look very appetizing.

Even some of their dishes come with the Weirdo name decorated on them.

Only this cafe would think of putting pumpkin and fries together in one dish.

Ultimately, if you're looking to try something new and reach out of your flavour comfort zone — this is the place to do so.

The menu might sound weird but the food looks incredible.

They also serve delicious-looking vegetarian and vegan options in the restaurant as well.

Weirdo Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 6459 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place has some super neat dishes for any type of weirdo. The weird foods and drinks are picturesque and look to be delicious.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

I’m A Meat Eater & These 7 Things Shocked Me About Vancouver's Largest Plant-Based Restaurant

It just opened!

Ashley Harris | Narcity,@vanfoodster | Instagram

Last weekend I had the pleasure of enjoying some dishes and cocktails from Vancouver's newest, largest plant-based restaurant.

The stunning restaurant, called Nightshade, is located in the heart of Yaletown, which is a super cool neighbourhood in the city.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

COVID-19 Has Caused A Real Estate Boom In Whistler & This Toronto Family Explain Why

"It was worth the move just to experience this one day."

Justek16 | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

After three months cooped up in their cabin in Ontario’s Kawarthas, home-schooling three kids under the age of 10 and running two businesses remotely, Toronto technology consultant Julie Persofsky and her entrepreneur husband Jonathan knew they had to get out.

“We started exploring our options when it became apparent that Ontario was going to lock down for another school year. Jonathan had worked at Whistler for a couple of seasons back in the early 2000s and we submitted our application for the Whistler Waldorf school on the very last day that they were accepting applications.”

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant In Vancouver Is Right On The Beach & You Can Watch The Sunset At Happy Hour

The perfect spot for golden hour. 🌇

@therealkandace| Instagram, Morgan Leet | Narcity

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C is right on the beach and you can watch the sun go down as you enjoy happy hour.

The restaurant is called Beach House, and it's located right by Dundarave Beach in West Vancouver. It's a great spot for romantic sunset views year-round, thanks to the closed-in patio.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Cooking Class In Vancouver Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Beach In Hawaii

"A culinary tour of the islands." 🌺

@jessnevin | Instagram, @dirty_apron | Instagram

You can take a cooking class at this spot in Vancouver and it will make you feel like you're on a beach in Hawaii.

No flight is required for this one — The Dirty Apron Cooking School is offering a tropical Hawaiian-themed cooking class.

Keep ReadingShow less