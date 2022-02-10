Sections

This Unique Retro Arcade Bar In Vancouver Is The Perfect Spot To Game & See Ryan Reynolds

The Canadian celeb even has a signature drink here!🍹

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Unique Retro Arcade Bar In Vancouver Is The Perfect Spot To Game & See Ryan Reynolds
@glitchvancouver | Instagram

This unique retro arcade bar in Vancouver, B.C. has Ryan Reynolds' face everywhere, so you can game right next to him.

This cool spot is called Glitch Retro Arcade Bar and it has amazing food, unique drinks, super fun games, and a bathroom covered in Ryan Reynolds photos.

It's such a great place to meet up with friends and embrace the old-school gamer vibe. You'll definitely be taking a ton of pictures the whole night!

Probably best to plan your next night out here.

They have so many games like air hockey, skee ball, basketball, and even video games!

Basically, you can play Mario Kart the whole night while enjoying a Princess Peach Sangria — if you wanted to.

Happy hour runs 3 - 6 p.m. every day and they have some super delicious drinks like alcoholic slushy flights that come in a variety of different flavours.

They even have a Ryan Reynolds-themed cocktail using his signature Aviation Gin.

Live comedy nights, called Shots & Giggles, are also hosted here every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

You can even host an event or staff party at this post, which has the potential to be the ultimate party.

Their pink pool table and jukebox inside the bar will give all the retro vibes you'll ever need.

They also have a great patio for the summertime. It's the perfect spot to stop and have a refreshing drink on a warm summer day.

Plus, if you are hungry the bar has an extensive menu filled with tons of delicious pub food items.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, this bar should most definitely be a part of your plan.

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: This spot is a hidden gem with retro vibes and a unique place to hang with friends. They have the cutest drinks and fun games to keep you busy the whole night.

Website

