A Ukrainian Living In Vancouver Is Leaving Canada & Heading To Fight The Russian Invasion
"I am scared. I don’t want to fight with the weapons."
A Ukrainian living in Vancouver is travelling home and heading to conflict regions in his country's fight against Russia.
Oleh Hlyniailiuk, 26, has been living in Vancouver since November last year and told CTV that it "felt like someone put a knife in my heart" when he learned of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
He said friends are currently hiding in underground bunkers, while others are on the front lines fighting the Russian invasion.
Earlier this week, Hlyniailiuk took the ferry to Victoria to stock up on medical supplies and protective gear which he can take back to people in his home country.
Hlyniailiuk was due to fly from Canada to Austria with 10 suitcases on Wednesday, before he makes his way to the war zone.
"I am scared. I don’t want to fight with the weapons. But the scare is 10%, the 90% is the obligation and belief that we will win," he said.
His church, Holy Eucharist Cathedral in New Westminster, has raised thousands of dollars to help him collect supplies.
In one of his final messages to Canadians before he boarded his flight back to Europe, he said: "If you can do more, please do it because this is the fight for the world's democracy."
If you are looking to support Ukrainians in Vancouver, there are five incredible restaurants to try around the city. You can try authentic Ukrainian cuisine and some of the food items look so delicious, like fresh bread and perogies.