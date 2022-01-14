5 Epic Food Deals That You Can Find At This Vancouver Foodie Festival Right Now
All under $30! 🌮
Dine Out Vancouver is back, and they have some great deals that are being offered this year!
Now is the time to check out all those bucket-list restaurants that you've been drooling over for months.
It's a massive food and drink festival, with so many spots participating. The Dine Out Vancouver website said that the festival "is about community, collaboration, and sharing Vancouver’s culinary story with the world."
The festival will be held from January 14 to 31, 2022. With 20 years of culinary celebration, there are so many amazing bargains to get at the participating restaurants.
Each Dine Out menu has a set price, including a few different suggested options. They also have a regular menu you can order from too, but you won't get the deal!
Banana Leaf
Price: $25 for the lunch menu.
Cuisine: Malaysian
Address: 3005 West Broadway St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The menu offers delicious flavour-packed salads, roti & curry!
Brewhall
Price: $25 for the lunch & dinner menu.
Cuisine: American
Address: 97 East 2nd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: With casual bites and pints, it's the perfect place to catch up with friends!
Fable Diner
Price: $29 for the dinner & take-out menu.
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 151 E Broadway St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has extremely yummy farm-to-table food that you won't want to miss out on!
Potluck Hawker Eatery
Price: $25 for the lunch menu.
Cuisine: South-East Asian Food
Address: 3424 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love a vibrant spot with extremely Instagram-worthy foods, go here!
Luppolo Brewing Company
Price: $28 for the dinner menu.
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1123 Venables St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bring Italy to you with Sicilian vegetable stew or the Margherita Pizza.