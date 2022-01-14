Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Epic Food Deals That You Can Find At This Vancouver Foodie Festival Right Now

All under $30! 🌮

Vancouver Staff Writer
5 Epic Food Deals That You Can Find At This Vancouver Foodie Festival Right Now
@itsjosheats | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Dine Out Vancouver is back, and they have some great deals that are being offered this year!

Now is the time to check out all those bucket-list restaurants that you've been drooling over for months.

It's a massive food and drink festival, with so many spots participating. The Dine Out Vancouver website said that the festival "is about community, collaboration, and sharing Vancouver’s culinary story with the world."

The festival will be held from January 14 to 31, 2022. With 20 years of culinary celebration, there are so many amazing bargains to get at the participating restaurants.

Each Dine Out menu has a set price, including a few different suggested options. They also have a regular menu you can order from too, but you won't get the deal!

Banana Leaf 

Price: $25 for the lunch menu.

Cuisine: Malaysian

Address: 3005 West Broadway St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The menu offers delicious flavour-packed salads, roti & curry!

Menu

Brewhall

Price: $25 for the lunch & dinner menu.

Cuisine: American

Address: 97 East 2nd Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: With casual bites and pints, it's the perfect place to catch up with friends!

Menu

Fable Diner

Price: $29 for the dinner & take-out menu.

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 151 E Broadway St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot has extremely yummy farm-to-table food that you won't want to miss out on!

Menu

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Price: $25 for the lunch menu.

Cuisine: South-East Asian Food

Address: 3424 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you love a vibrant spot with extremely Instagram-worthy foods, go here!

Menu

Luppolo Brewing Company

Price: $28 for the dinner menu.

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1123 Venables St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Bring Italy to you with Sicilian vegetable stew or the Margherita Pizza.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

Meet The Man Who Ate At 8,000 Chinese Restaurants & Ranked Vancouver Among His Favourites

They'll cause instant cravings!

@chandavkl | Instagram, @foodologyca | Instagram

David R. Chan has tested out nearly 8,000 Chinese restaurants in his lifetime — and Vancouver has some of his favourites.

He's travelled the world trying new places and testing different restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese

It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀

@katalinabestt | Instagram, @alejandra.boudrias | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.

Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked Among The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World

Drake has been there! 🍝

@sexyfoodgirl | Instagram, @beatricebouchard | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best spots for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, and their food is so drool-worthy.

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca is a staple for Vancouverites who are craving Italian eats. The award-winning restaurant serves up tasty eats in a fine dining atmosphere.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vancouver Restaurant Makes Drinks That Are Serving Up Some Serious Childhood Nostalgia

One "Tootsie" please!

@adannafarrow | Instagram, @socialyvr | Instagram

A restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is serving up some of our favourite childhood flavours through their super unique drinks.

The restaurant, called Social, is located on Commercial Drive and their whole menu is pretty creative, but this is especially the case for their cocktails.

Keep Reading Show less