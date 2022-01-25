Hi Five Chicken Is Opening New Restaurants Across BC & Here's How It Compares To KFC
Fried chicken dreams 🍗
Watch out KFC, Hi Five Chicken is in town and they are opening up six new locations in B.C.
Hi Five opened its first location in Vancouver in 2016 and it's a fast food restaurant serving up — you guessed it, fried chicken.
For whatever your taste buds may be craving, they offer regular and spicy fried chicken options including wings, breasts, thighs, and legs.
The chain will also offer dishes like roasted chicken, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The fried and roasted chicken is marinated for 36 hours to ensure lots of flavour.
Unlike KFC, Hi Five is open 24 hours a day.
Their new locations are planned to be opening up in Vancouver, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Coquitlam, and Richmond.
They also offer a loyalty program in which you can get 5% cashback on your purchases after registering. Savings alert –downloading the Hi Five Chicken app will also save you 10% on your first purchase.
Lots of savings for lots of fried chicken goodness.
Hi Five Chicken guarantees a "love at first bite" experience, and that "with so many options to choose from, it seems just one visit won't do!" according to Hi Five Chicken International Franchising Ltd. media release.
Their website mentions that the company aims to give back by serving warm meals to the front-line health care workers at the B.C. Children's Hospital.