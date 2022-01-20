Trending Tags

Vancouver Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Cities In The World For American Food Options

If you're craving a cheeseburger, you know where to go!🍟

Vancouver Staff Writer
Vancouver Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Cities In The World For American Food Options
@itsjosheats | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C., was just ranked one of the top places to find American food in the entire world, outside of America itself of course.

From comfort foods like cheeseburgers and fries to hotdogs and apple pie, the city is third on the list in the world with the most choices for American food, according to a study from Remitly.

It makes sense given that Vancouver is super close to the U.S. border. Lucky for our American visitors — they'll feel right at home when they come! Surprisingly, the two cities ahead of Vancouver were actually not in Canada.

There are 0.30 American restaurants in the city, for every 1,000 people, the study said.

To figure out which cities had the most American food, Remitly "used data from TripAdvisor to firstly reveal the total number of restaurants in every city, before subtracting the amount of native restaurants in each," the study said.

The two places ahead of Vancouver for most choices for American eats? Brussels and Geneva!

Geneva only beat us out by a bit though — coming in at 0.32 American spots per 1,000 people.

Vancouver does offer a wide variety of cuisine overall, even aside from our lovely neighbour's dishes.

But you always have the trusty chains to turn to! You've probably already heard of some American-inspired chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken in the Vancouver area.

There are also some fantastic local spots though, serving up the tasty cuisine. Mimi's burgers is a go-to stop for a mouthwatering burger!

Many of the American-inspired dishes also align with the classic mentality — the bigger the better!

Who can pass up a massive bag of fries and a huge milkshake though?

Thank you America, for all of your yummy gifts — especially Five Guys!

