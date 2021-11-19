Trending Tags

I Drove Across The Canada-US Border Last Week & Here's How The New Rules Change Things

It just got a lot easier 🇨🇦

I Drove Across The Canada-US Border Last Week & Here's How The New Rules Change Things
Morgan Leet | Narcity

A few days after the Canada-U.S. border opened, I hopped in my car and drove from Vancouver to Blaine, Washington.

The trip was short and sweet but took a lot of prep work, given the restrictions in place at the time.

When I went, I had to have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of crossing back into Canada. It was the most expensive part of the trip, costing a total of $295, and was pretty uncomfortable to do.

I also had to bring my proof of vaccination record with me, and well as register on the ArriveCAN app to get back into Canada.

Overall it was worth it just to have the chance to travel again after two years of not leaving the country, but it was also a headache to go through all of the necessary processes.

Canada, however, just announced that border crossing requirements will change for some travellers.

The requirement for a molecular COVID-19 test will be dropped for certain travellers who leave and return to the country within 72 hours, which is great news for the wallet, and for the nose.

The change comes into effect on November 30, 2021.

The change applies to fully vaccinated people who have the right to enter Canada.

You'll still need to submit your info on the ArriveCAN app when travelling.

The government also announced that starting November 30, Canada will expand the list of accepted vaccines for travel to the country to include Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin.

When I drove across the border, the lineups were basically non-existent, making my trip quick and easy. Now that testing requirements have eased for some, though, you might want to pack some extra snacks, because wait times may be longer.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Although you can only go for 72 hours without needing the molecular test, for me it was definitely worth a trip across the border. Even though I was only an hour away from my house, being in a different country again made me feel a semblance of normalcy.

If you live in Vancouver, Blaine was a great nearby town to visit with friendly people, cute restaurants, and ocean views.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

