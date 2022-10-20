A Pakistan Airlines Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing In Toronto & This Has Happened Before
"There had been incidents in the past."
A Pakistan airlines flight attendant is still missing after disappearing in Toronto on Friday, October 14, 2022, and this isn't the first time this has happened.
A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told Narcity that 44-year-old Aijaz Ali Shah, a veteran crew member who worked on PIA's Islamabad to Toronto flight PK 781, went missing after passing through immigration last week.
"The crew waited for him at the bus for two hours before proceeding to the hotel, during which our local team in Toronto searched the airport and checked up with the authorities, but the search was in vain," the statement reads.
"His senior colleague, the flight purser and our station manager in Toronto kept on calling his number but with no response," they added.
PIA said Shah's disappearance was reported to Canadian Border authorities on October 16, 2022, after he did not show up for the return flight.
Narcity has reached out to Canada Border Services Agency for further information on the case but has yet to hear back.
The spokesperson also confirmed that similar disappearances have occurred in the past. However, they did not state how many.
"Each time PIA had been making the crew criteria more strict, with these flights operated by more veteran / long serving crew with stable family connections," the statement concluded.
Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations states that foreign nationals need not obtain a temporary resident visa if they seek to enter and remain in Canada only as a flight crew member.
