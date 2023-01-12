These 7 Restaurants In Vancouver Are Offering 3-Course Meals For Under $30 & Here's When
You'll want to make those reservations ASAP.
The Dine Out Vancouver Festival is back, giving thrifty folks an excuse to indulge at some of the best restaurants in Vancouver — including Michelin Guide restaurants and local favourites.
The set menu prices vary depending on the place, but whatever you choose is going to deliver value that you likely won't be able to get at any other time of year.
The festival runs from January 20 until February 5, but you can make your reservations ahead — and you'd be remiss not to. The slots are historically known to fill up fast.
Here are seven spots where you can take a trip to Flavourtown while sticking to your budget. (Yes, one of these spots has been approved by the one and only Guy Fieri.)
Delara Restaurant
Address: 2272 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Next time a brunch craving hits, swing by this modern Persian restaurant in Kitsilano.
Recommended by the Michelin Guide, Delara's offering a $27 spread that includes a starter (either chicken and barley soup or seasonal dips with grilled sourdough flatbread), your choice of main (Persian meatball sandwich, anyone?) and a traditional dessert.
Brittania Brewing
Address: 12240 2nd Ave., Richmond, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You can find this chic spot in the sleepy seaside neighbourhood of Steveston. Known for its weekend brunch, Brittania Brewing also serves up a killer weekday breakfast from Tuesday to Friday. For Dine Out, they're offering a special where you can add coffee, OJ or a "Blondemosa" (Adrift blonde ale with OJ) to your order for just $2.
Order that with a waffle, a cup of clam chowder and a breakfast sandwich, and you've got yourself a mean $27 three-course brunch. You can also swing by for lunch or dinner for a set menu priced at $32.
Fable Diner
Address: 151 E Broadway, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Not your average diner, Fable qualified for the Bib Gourmand in 2022 and has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Come for the elevated American classics, stay for the retro vibes at this Mount Pleasant gem. From January 20 to February 5, they're serving a $21 lunch menu that includes a beverage, your choice of their Main St. Burger, Glory Sandwich or Trucker's Breakfast, plus a yummy ice cream dessert.
Get that same combo for even cheaper ($18) during the week from 9 am to 5 pm.
Bombay Kitchen + Bar
Address: 1018 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: For just $25 during the Dine Out Festival, you'll be able to chow down on the Indian spread of your dreams. The menu comes with a splendour of options. Your choice of pakora to start, three curries and two desserts — decadence manifest.
Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine
Address: 820 W Broadway, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Lunch is underrated, and you can get a vibrant midday feast for $25 at this Kitsilano staple. To start, choose either an Asian salad with pineapple and papaya or some crispy calamari.
For your main, you'll have a choice of veggie, fishy and meaty mains. Finish it all off with their heavenly Pandanus Coconut Panna Cotta.
BREWHALL
Address: 97 E 2nd Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This lofty space is a go-to fave for local pints and pub eats. $28.50 will get you your choice of sandwich, a side and dessert. If mini donuts aren't your ideal sweat treat, you can always opt for a margarita dessert. There are no rules here — it's the culinary wild west.
Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato
Address: 2215 Marine Dr., West Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located on the North Shore, Casa Mia is a cozy spot that specializes in Italian classics. Their $20 lunch menu includes a daily soup, choice of panini, and one pastry from the counter. Now that's amore.