This Tulip Festival In BC Is Now Open & You Can Surround Yourself With Over 7 Million Blooms
It's way cheaper than a flight to the Netherlands. 🌷
Spring is in the air, and if you're looking to take your sunny selfies to the next level, a huge festival filled with millions of stunning tulips is open now in B.C. and it's just a short drive away from Vancouver.
The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is open once again and you can wander through fields of over seven million colourful tulips in over 30 different varieties.
The grounds span over 20 acres and also have fields of daffodils and hyacinths to check out with tons of stunning floral photo backdrops for the ultimate spring selfie.
In addition to gazing out over all the beautiful blooms, you can also check out murals and pick up some delicious traditional Dutch snacks like stroop waffles on site.
There's even a farm shop where you can pick up your very own flowers to take home.
The festival usually runs for between three and four weeks from April into May depending on the weather so if you're planning to see the blooms in all their glory, you're going to want to plan a trip ASAP.
Chilliwack Tulip Festival
Price: Tickets from $11.86 per person
When: Open from April 19, 2023
Address: 41310 Royalwood Dr., Chilliwack, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through millions of stunning tulips at this huge B.C. festival and it's way cheaper than a flight to the Netherlands. You can even get a helping of delicious Dutch delicacies like stroop waffles.
Accessibility: Accessible parking is available on-site.