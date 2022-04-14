Here's What Is Open & Closed In BC On Good Friday 2022
Make sure you're prepared!
Good Friday is coming up real quick and it's time for all you Vancouverites to get on those long weekend plans.
To enjoy your extended weekend to the fullest, you'll want to know what is open and closed on the holiday so that you aren't missing out on something you might want to do.
Good Friday, which is always on the first Friday right before Easter Sunday, happens to land on April 15 this year.
So, if you need to make a last-minute shopping trip or go for a grocery run, here is exactly what's going to be open on the holiday.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Art Gallery: Open 12:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Capilano Suspension Bridge: Open 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery Stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Loblaws: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Malls
The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lansdowne Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed