Here's What Is Open & Closed In BC On Good Friday 2022

Vancouver Staff Writer
Good Friday is coming up real quick and it's time for all you Vancouverites to get on those long weekend plans.

To enjoy your extended weekend to the fullest, you'll want to know what is open and closed on the holiday so that you aren't missing out on something you might want to do.

Good Friday, which is always on the first Friday right before Easter Sunday, happens to land on April 15 this year.

So, if you need to make a last-minute shopping trip or go for a grocery run, here is exactly what's going to be open on the holiday.

Entertainment

Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours

Science World: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Aquarium: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Art Gallery: Open 12:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Capilano Suspension Bridge: Open 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores

Safeway: Open regular hours

Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours

Loblaws: Open regular hours

Walmart: Open regular hours

Malls

The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Government Services

Banks: Closed

Canada Post: Closed

