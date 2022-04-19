NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

IKEA Is Hosting Afternoon Tea If You're Looking For The Most Random Mother's Day Gift Ever

Move over cheap furniture, welcome cheap High Tea!

Vancouver Staff Writer
IKEA table setting. Right: Outside view of IKEA store.​

@ikea | Instagram

Apparently, IKEA is good for more than just furniture and Swedish meatballs, because you can also go for a Mother's Day High Tea at the store.

For one day only — on Sunday, May 8 — you and your mom can get fancy at the IKEA in Richmond, B.C.

Like most things at the popular store, it's pretty cheap. You can pay $34.99 for the entire high tea package.

You'll feel like you're the Queen, but not quite in a royal castle.

There are two separate seatings for this event— one from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You'll want to hurry up and purchase this unique IKEA High Tea Experience because limited tickets are available for the one-day event.

Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their seating times, so make sure you don't roll up late and miss out on all the IKEA-style Mother's Day fun.

If you've been looking to share some tea and IKEA eats this will be the perfect event for you and your mom to both enjoy.

Don't forget to grab some of those delicious meatballs on your way out the door, so you can bring a little piece of IKEA home with you.

Maybe after the High Tea festivities, you could browse the store for some cheap furniture and house plants to end off the special day.

What mom wouldn't enjoy a fun day out full of tea and shopping all while hanging out with their kid?

Mother’s Day High Tea

Price: $34.99

Address: 3320 Jacombs Rd Unit 1, Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than an affordable High Tea lunch right at IKEA!

Website

