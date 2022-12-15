Ottawa Was Ranked As The 2nd Most Family-Friendly City In Canada & It Beat This Ontario Spot
The list includes 51 cities across the country.
Are you wondering where the best places to live in Canada are for raising a family? Some of the most family-friendly cities in the country are found right here in Ontario and the capital is near the top of the list.
Ottawa came in second out of 51 Canadian cities ranked by Clever Canadian as the most child-friendly. The cities were ranked based on ten different factors including safety index, number of daycares, median house price and average household income.
The ten factors were ranked individually per city and the numbers indicate that Ottawa's best draw for families with kids is its number of parks, which got a ranking of three out of 51. There are over 1,300 parks across the capital city.
Ottawa's top indicators include population levels, the number of families with kids, the safety index, and the unemployment rate. The city has a safety index of 72.73 and 146,540 families with children, for example.
Canada's capital was beaten out by Quebec City which is considered the best place in the country to live if you have children.
Quebec City's safety index is 84.88 and is the second highest out of the 51 cities, with Trois-Rivieres listed as the safest. Quebec City has 107 daycares for a population of almost 550,000, and 72,560 families with kids. Its median monthly daycare cost is also one of the top-ranked in the country at $181 per month, whereas Ottawa's median cost is $1083 per month.
Toronto is the only other Ontario city that made the top ten list and it came in as the seventh-best city for families in Canada. The other cities that graced the top ten are; Calgary in third place, followed by Vancouver, Edmonton, Richmond, Montreal in eighth place, Saskatoon and Sherbrooke in spot ten.
Toronto has the best city rankings for population, number of families with kids and number of daycares. It took second place for the number of parks, with over 1500 across the city. Its median house price and median monthly daycare cost were each ranked the lowest out of all the listed cities, which were contributing factors to why this big city isn't closer to the top of the list of most family-friendly cities.
If you have young kids or are planning to start a family in Canada, it may be time for a move.