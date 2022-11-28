Redditors Tried To Name The Most Canadian City In Canada & Toronto Didn't Make The Cut
These smaller towns got a big shout-out though! 👇
What does it mean to live in a truly Canadian city?
Well, there are a lot of ways to understand that idea. And that's probably what led one Reddit user on a community called r/AskACanadian to pose the question.
"What is the most Canadianiest (sic) city in Canada?" asked the Reddit user.
Members of the community had some thoughts.
The comment at the very top advocated for the Manitoban capital of Winnipeg.
Another user wholeheartedly agreed with that comment, stating, "I feel like it has the right mix of pride and self-loathing to represent the country."
And proving that Winnipeg might just be the "Canadianiest" city of them all, others chimed in too.
"I’m born and raised in Edmonton and have only been to Winnipeg once, for a total of two days," said one user. "Winnipeg immediately came to mind when reading this question."
So, big ups to the Peg for being super Canadian!
Some Redditors got super creative and mentioned the fictional town of Schitt's Creek from the hit sitcom as well as Sunnyvale Trailer Park from Trailer Park Boys.
They really do fit the bill. If only they were real.
"I don't think there is an answer, different regions of Canada all have different vibes and there is none that is more Canadian than another," said another user.
"Maybe if discussing uniqueness, Montréal is a very unique place in Canada and in North America," they added.
And, to be honest, that's a very fair take.
This spurred some conversation about the question itself. One user called out the "assumption that Canada is a homogenous concept".
Another agreed, saying, "It’s all good. There are no bad parts of Canada. It’s beautiful in every region."
In reference to the iconic The Tragically Hip song, one person called out the small Ontario community of Bobcaygeon, the place where the "constellations reveal themselves one star at a time."
Other honourable mentions included Moose Jaw and North Battleford in Saskatchewan, Dryden and Ottawa in Ontario, Banff and Medicine Hat in Alberta.
Sorry, Toronto and Vancouver, it looks like you missed the mark.
Just another reason to visit some of Canada's underrated cities and explore what the country has to offer.
