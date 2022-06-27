7 Movies That Are Actually Set In A Canadian City, Unlike Netflix's 'The Man From Toronto'
Canada actually does play itself, sometimes.
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Released on June 24, the new Netflix movie The Man From Toronto is putting the 6ix's name out into the world a whole lot.
But, if you take the time to check out the movie, you will realize that The Man From Toronto doesn't actually spend a whole lot of time in Toronto, despite the fact it was filmed in the city.
Throughout the nearly-two-hour movie, there's only one interior scene that actually takes place in Canada's biggest city.
So, to compensate for the teeny tiny bit of Toronto we get in the new film, here's a list of movies that properly take place in Toronto (and across wider Canada) to show that, yes, sometimes things do happen in Canada.
And these films show it's actually super easy to make a movie set in the Great White North.
"Scott Pilgrim vs. The World"
Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Starting off strong, this 2010 flick starring Michael Cera follows the titular Scott Pilgrim as he battles the evil exes of the girl of his dreams.
This movie is maybe one of the most Toronto-y of Toronto films.
It heavily features iconic things in the Annex like the Pizza, Pizza, Honest Ed's (RIP) and Casa Loma and just leans right into its setting.
Add in some fun video game and pop culture references, and you got a great flick.
"Enemy"
Jake Gyllenhaal in Enemy.
Directed by the director of the new Dune movie Denis Villeneuve, this movie follows Jake Gyllenhaal as a tired university teacher who meets an actor who looks exactly like him.
From there? Well, you'll have to watch it to find out.
The movie takes place in Toronto and uses the city's unique vibe to create a sort of strange, disquieting experience.
"Take This Waltz"
Michelle Williams and Luke Kirby.
This movie follows a woman, played by Michelle Williams, living in the Little Portugal neighbourhood of Toronto as she tries to navigate her various romantic relationships.
It also features Canadian icon Seth Rogen, Luke Kirby and Sarah Silverman, and is directed by former child star Sarah Polley.
It's a great movie to sit back with and take in some of those Toronto vibes.
"Turning Red"
The red panda and her friends looking at the Toronto skyline.
A more recent Canadian flick and an animated one to boot.
And while not filmed in Toronto — because it's, you know, not filmed — it really does a lot to capture the world of Toronto through in its style, vibe, and content.
Plus, it's just a fun and cute romp of a movie
Something Man From Toronto wishes it could do.
"Fubar"
The two headbangers in Fubar.
Moving into Western Canada, Fubar might just remind you of every random hoser-type guy you went to school with.
The movie follows two lovable headbangers from Calgary as their lives are documented by a fictional documentary crew.
Things start off silly, but soon the goings get serious and it turns into a surprisingly heartwarming movie.
And if you've grown up in a small town, you know many guys exactly like these two main characters.
"Black Christmas"
A scene shot at U of T.
A list like this wouldn't be complete without a horror movie.
Considered one of the first slasher movies of all time, Black Christmas is filmed in Toronto and features plenty of 1970s shots of the city.
In it, you can see the University of Toronto, plus some old-school Toronto buildings looking a little less rundown than they do today.
Well worth the check out if you want to live that Toronto life that The Man From Toronto didn't give ya.
"Barney's Version"
Paul Giamatti and Dustin Hoffman.
Set in the streets of Montreal, this movie is based on a Mordecai Richler novel and stars Paul Giamatti as Barney Panofsky.
The movie follows the tries and tribulations of the main character Barney, including including his many loves, all from his perspective.
Famously a super funny movie, it also features Dustin Hoffman, Minnie Driver and Rosamund Pike.
Definitely worth checking out for a laugh — unlike The Man From Toronto — and maybe a cry.