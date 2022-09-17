7 Horror Movie Locations You Can Visit In Canada For An Eerie Day Trip This Fall
These spots are perfect for spooky season. 👻
What's your favourite scary movie? Whether you're watching thrillers, sci-fi or slasher films, horror movies are a great way to kickstart the fall season and bring on the spooky vibes.
What you might not know is that there are tons of horror movies that were actually filmed in Canada, and you can even visit the locations for yourself.
With films by horror legends like Guillermo del Toro and David Cronenberg, here are seven places in Canada that were used as the eerie setting for a horror movie that you'll want to check out this fall.
Screaming Tunnel
Location: Niagara Falls, ON
Filmed Here: The Dead Zone
Why You Need To Go: This film about a man who wakes from a coma and discovers he has psychic abilities was filmed all over Ontario, with a gruesome scene taking place in Niagara's Screaming Tunnel.
Not only is the tunnel creepy in its own right, but it's also said to be haunted.
Casa Loma
Location: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Filmed Here: Dead Ringers
Why You Need To Go: This David Cronenberg horror was filmed in several spots in Toronto, including Casa Loma.
The castle, which is Toronto's one and only, is a great place for spooky vibes, with creepy tunnels and historic rooms you can visit.
Playland Amusement Park
Location: 2901 Hastings St. E., Vancouver, BC
Filmed Here: Final Destination 3
Why You Need To Go: The Corkscrew rollercoaster at Vancouver's Playland was actually the coaster in Final Destination 3 where several of the characters meet their death.
While the Corkscrew has since shut down, you can still visit the amusement park and tackle the fear of roller coasters you'll undoubtedly have after watching the film.
Dundurn Castle
Location: Hamilton, ON
Filmed Here: Crimson Peak
Why You Need To Go: The creepy gothic romance film by Guillermo del Toro, which centres on an aspiring author who is swept away to a ghostly English mansion, had some scenes filmed in the gardens of Hamilton's Dundurn Castle.
The gardens themselves are particularly eerie in the fall, especially if a fog is settling in.
Lunenburg
Location: Nova Scotia
Filmed Here: Locke & Key
Why You Need To Go: The scenic region of Lunenburg was used as the fictional town of Matheson, Massachusetts, in which the fantasy horror series Locke & Key is set.
The colourful colonial town, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the perfect place for the storybook quality of the show.
Gastown
Location: Vancouver, BC
Filmed Here: The Haunting of Bly Manor
Why You Need To Go: While The Haunting of Bly Manoris set in England, the opening of the show was actually filmed in several spots in Vancouver's Gastown.
The charming area has tons of features that really do make it look like it belongs in the U.K., with Victorian architecture and picturesque spots like its whistling steam clock.
Port Hope
Location: Ontario
Filmed Here: It
Why You Need To Go: Port Hope, Ontario, was used as the filming location for the fictional Maine town of Derry, which is the hometown of the group of kids known as the "losers" and where they first encounter "It."
Visitors to the town can pick up a map of locations used in the movie and go on a self-guided tour.
