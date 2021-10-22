8 Classic Halloween Movies To Watch If You Already Know Every Word To 'Hocus Pocus'
Perfect for watching with a giant bag of candy! 🎃
October wouldn't be complete without watching Hocus Pocus at least once. But if you already know every line to the iconic film, here are eight classic Halloween movies to binge next.
While there are tons of horror movies you can stream, these movies are perfect for when you are in the mood for something that won't give you nightmares.
Beetlejuice
Rating: 7.5
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Tim Burton fans will want to see this spooky comedy about a ghost couple who haunts their previous home.
Corpse Bride
Rating: 7.3/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: If you prefer romance or horror films, Corpse Bride is a great pick. The Tim Burton film is about a man who enters the land of the dead and marries a dead woman.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Rating: 8/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a Halloween classic where you can't help but sing along to the catchy songs. The story is about the pumpkin king, Jack Skellington, who visits Christmas Town.
Ghostbusters
Rating: 7.8/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a comedy about scientists who create a company to remove ghosts in New York City. Be warned; you are going to get the catchy theme song stuck in your head for days!
The Addams Family
Rating: 6.9/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: If you want all the Halloween vibes, with none of the scares, this gothic flick about a family is a solid pick.
Edward Scissorhands
Rating: 7.9/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: This Tim Burton film is about a man with scissor blades for hands who falls in love.
Casper
Rating: 6.1/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a charming story about a teenage girl who becomes friends with a ghost.
The Haunted Mansion
Rating: 5.1/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: Starring Eddie Murphy, the comedy is about a family who becomes trapped inside a haunted mansion.