You Can Stay In A 'Hocus Pocus' Cottage & It's The Perfect Halloween Road Trip From Canada
The spooky Airbnb is five hours away. 🎃🔮
Sisters, it's time to fly! If you're eagerly awaiting the return of the Sandersons in Hocus Pocus 2, this Halloween Airbnb would make for the perfect celebratory fall road trip.
For the first time ever, you can book a stay in a Hocus Pocuscottage just like the home of Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, complete with all its witchy accoutrements.
The Airbnb, which is located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' abode that looks like it's been frozen in time, waiting for their return.
The interior of the 'Hocus Pocus' cottage.Helynn Ospina | Airbnb
Inside the cottage, a smoking cauldron awaits you, along with perfectly spooky apothecary tables lined with elixirs and mystical objects.
Among them is the Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy, a spellbook (lovingly referred to as "Book" in Hocus Pocus), given to Winifred Sanderson by the devil himself, which lays sleeping — for the time being, anyway.
You can try your hand at one of the spells in the book, but try to avoid turning anyone into a furry animal, if you can.
The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy at the cottage.Helynn Ospina | Airbnb
The haunt's sleeping area looks especially cozy, with red linens and vine-covered walls.
The cottage's sleeping area.Helynn Ospina | Airbnb
There will be a concierge at the property to show you around, arrange all your meals and ensure your stay is comfortable.
You'll find broomsticks and other magical objects around the enchanted cottage, including "cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that's red."
Elixirs and potions at the cottage.Helynn Ospina | Airbnb
While you won't find indoor bathroom facilities at the Airbnb, there's a "modern outhouse" located just steps from the cottage.
The black flame candle also continues to flicker here (or so the Sanderson sisters say).
The black flame candle.Helynn Ospina | Airbnb
During your visit, you can explore the haunted history of Salem and learn about the town's past on a ghost tour.
You won't have to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle to book this stay, though. You can request to book the spooky cottage on October 12 at 1 p.m. ET for a one-night stay on October 20 that will only cost you $31.
The stay also includes a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, because what better place to watch it than in the home of the Sanderson sisters?
Airbnb notes that those looking to stay at the cottage are responsible for their own travel to and from Salem, "by broomstick or otherwise."
The cottage would be about a five-hour drive from Montreal, making for a perfect Halloween road trip.
