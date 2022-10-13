Airbnb Is Cracking Down On Halloween Parties In Canada & Here's How Booking Will Work
Renters could be subject to legal action for breaking the rules. 👀
Watch out, renters! Airbnb says it's cracking down on parties over Halloween in Canada, and those who break the rules could face legal action.
On Tuesday, October 13, the rental platform announced the rollout of new policies aimed at "reducing disruptive parties" over Halloween weekend in Canada.
In a statement shared with Narcity, Airbnb said it will be taking action on "certain local reservations," specifically to deter partying.
The platform will be focusing on reservations made by renters who don't have a history of positive reviews with Airbnb.
This means if you're someone with negative reviews — or no reviews at all — there will be some limitations on what you can book during the dates in question.
The news comes after Airbnb codified a temporary party ban they introduced in August 2020.
The company says that these measures deterred over 114,000 people in Canada from booking entire homes for Halloween in 2021.
Why are parties banned by Airbnb?
In June, Airbnb permanently banned all "disruptive parties and events," including open-invite gatherings.
Airbnb says its focus is on deterring "hosts who do not operate responsibly," as well as "guests who try to throw unauthorized parties" (aka, parties thrown without the knowledge of the host).
The temporary party ban was introduced in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the platform saw people booking rentals as places for partying, and was made in the "best interest of public health."
What does Airbnb mean by "party?"
The temporary ban introduced by Airbnb prohibited gatherings of more than 16 people, as well as all so-called disruptive parties and events.
According to the new codified policy, disruptive parties and events remain prohibited, including open-invite gatherings, but the 16-person limit has been removed for listings that can house above 16 people comfortably.
The platform says “party house” properties will also be "strictly prohibited."
How does booking work on Airbnb?
With the rollout of the new "platform defenses," those who don't have a history of positive reviews with Airbnb won't be able to make one-night reservations for entire homes. They will, however, still be able to book private rooms.
For two-night reservations, Airbnb says that "guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether."
However, renters who do have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb won't be subjected to these policies.
Airbnb also notes that all guests looking to book a local stay over the Halloween weekend must certify that they understand the company's policies on parties and that they could be subject to legal action if the rules are broken.
Can you book an Airbnb if you're under 25?
In February 2020, Airbnb introduced a policy restricting people under the age of 25 from making certain bookings.
Under the policy, those aged 24 or younger with less than three positive reviews on Airbnb are not able to book entire homes close to where they live.
They can, however, still book private rooms and hotel rooms through Airbnb.
