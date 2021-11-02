Trending Tags

Airbnb Will Be Cracking Down On NYE Parties In Canada & The New Policies Are Pretty Strict

Get your plans sorted out early!

Airbnb Will Be Cracking Down On NYE Parties In Canada & The New Policies Are Pretty Strict
Tyler Stipp | Dreamstime, Tyler Oneill | Dreamstime

Although Halloween was just days ago, if you're the kind of person who's already making plans for New Year's Eve, you might want to double-check where you'll be spending the night.

According to a press release on Tuesday, November 2, Airbnb will be "introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties."

To make this happen, the company is banning one-night bookings on entire-home listings in Canada, the U.S. and several other countries on New Year's Eve for guests without a previous history of positive reviews.

When it comes to two-night listings, Airbnb plans to "deploy more stringent restrictions" for those who could potentially pose a risk for "disruptive" parties.

However, if you do have a history of positive reviews, Airbnb explained that you'll be able to book without restrictions.

Airbnb introduced a global party ban back in 2020 that limited the number of guests allowed at gatherings as well as prohibited disruptive events.

"As we build upon the party ban and continue to protect our community during this unprecedented time, certain holidays, such as New Years' Eve, attract higher risks of unauthorized or disruptive parties," said the release. "That's why we're introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties, helping to protect our Hosts and minimizing neighbourhood disruption."

For Halloween 2021 in Canada, they implemented a similar policy to the New Year's Eve restrictions for reducing "disruptive parties."

The news comes as Canada has just lifted its official global travel advisory, which means non-essential travel is once again allowed.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

