Canada's Most Wish-listed Unique Airbnbs Include A Train Car & A 'Designer Treehouse'
There are also "earth homes" and a cute lighthouse to stay at!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
If you're looking for a unique vacation, Canada is home to so many one-of-a-kind Airbnb stays, with treehouses, yurts and domes waiting to be explored.
In fact, Airbnb recently released a list of Canada's most wish-listed unique stays, and the lineup includes stunning accommodations across the country.
From an earth home that looks like it belongs in Middle Earth and a lighthouse on the scenic Cape Breton Island to a Scandinavian-inspired retreat in Quebec, here are the top 10 most wish-listed unique Airbnbs in Canada.
Cob Cottage
Cob Cottage.
$200/night
Neighbourhood: Mayne Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This super unique stay was "hand-sculpted using local and sustainable natural materials," according to the listing.
The tropical-villa style of this Airbnb will make you feel like you're in Tulum rather than right here in Canada. It helps that the home is also only a 10-minute walk from the beach!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Owl's Perch
Owl's Perch.
$228/night
Neighbourhood: Sooke, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can sleep 30 feet in the air at this treehouse in Sooke, B.C, which is actually the most wish-listed stay in Canada!
You'll be surrounded by nature here, with towering cedars and giant maple trees surrounding the house and views of the Salish Sea.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Lighthouse on the Bay
Lighthouse on the Bay.
$255+/night
Neighbourhood: Baddeck, NS
Why You Need To Go: This lighthouse on Cape Breton Island was built in 1905 and was a working lighthouse until 1962, so you'll be staying in a piece of history here.
You can wake up to the waves of the ocean and watch fishermen haul their traps while you have your morning coffee.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Second Breakfast Hideaway
Second Breakfast Hideaway.
$375/night
Neighbourhood: Kootenay, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're staying in Middle Earth at this Airbnb in Kootenay, B.C.
The listing describes it as a "hobbit themed inspired fantasy escape located 25-30 minutes east from Osoyoos in the Okanagan Highlands of British Columbia."
For when you're not nestled in the earth home, there's tons of surrounding nature for hiking and exploring.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Lac Lagöm
Lac Lagöm.
$425/night
Neighbourhood: Lac Beauport, QC
Why You Need To Go: In Swedish, "lagöm" is said to mean "just the right amount," or "not too much, not too little." That way of living is what you'll find at Lac Lagöm, which allows you to immerse yourself in nature and offers incredible views and a beautiful, private space.
There's no television here to reduce energy consumption, according to the listing, but don't worry; there's Wi-Fi.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Foxberry domes
Foxberry domes.
$300/night
Neighbourhood: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glamp in style at these geodesic domes located at Haute Goat Farm in Port Hope, Ontario.
You can fall asleep and wake up under the stars here, and might even run into goats, alpacas and horses during your stay!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Private Designer Treehouse
Private designer treehouse.
$264/night
Neighbourhood: Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: This "designer treehouse" looks super luxurious, with black and gold accents and a bright, airy feel.
The house sits near a pasture where you'll be able to see Scottish Highland cattle grazing. At the back of the property, you'll be treated to incredible mountain views.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Flora Bora Forest Lodging
Flora Bora Forest Lodging.
$223/night
Neighbourhood: Emma Lake, SK
Why You Need To Go: This yurt is surprisingly spacious and comes with everything you need, including a kitchen and private bathroom.
The Airbnb is located near Emma and Christopher Lake, where you'll find beaches and restaurants, and Prince Albert National Park, where there are tons of trails to explore.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Adventure on the Rails
Adventure on the Rails.
$209/night
Neighbourhood: Florenceville-Bristol, NB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for what might be the most unique stay on this list, this is it.
You can stay in an authentic train car at the historic Shogomoc Railway Site in New Brunswick. The train car has all the comforts of home, with a decently-sized bathroom, three beds, a kitchen and a sitting area.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Private Cottage with River View
Private Cottage with River View.
$210+/night
Neighbourhood: Cochrane, AB
Why You Need To Go: This rustic cottage near Cochrane, Alberta, offers breathtaking views and ranch land for you to explore.
The house overlooks the Jumpingpound Creek valley, so you'll likely spot tons of wildlife during your stay. It also comes with an electric fireplace, so every night will be a cozy one.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.